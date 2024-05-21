IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after KKR vs SRH, Qualifier 1: Varun Chakravarthy jumps to third; Harshal Patel holds onto top spot

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Varun Chakravarthy jumped to third in the race for the IPL 2024 Purple Cap after his two-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1.

SRH pacer T Natarajan took a wicket against KKR in the race to enter the Purple Cap top five.

While Punjab Kings Harshal Patel continued to lead the wicket-takers charts with 24 wickets, Mumbai Indians pacer .Jasprit Bumrah is in second position with 20 wickets.

Here is the list of the leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI Harshal Patel PBKS 14 24 9.73 19.87 3/15 Jasprit Bumrah MI 13 20 6.48 16.80 5/21 Varun Chakaravarthy KKR 13 20 8.18 19.65 3/16 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 14 19 10.03 26.57 4/29 T Natarajan SRH 12 18 9.12 23.50 4/19

*Updated after KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 on May 21

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST