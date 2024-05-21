MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after KKR vs SRH, Qualifier 1: Varun Chakravarthy jumps to third; Harshal Patel holds onto top spot

IPL 2024: Here are the Purple Cap standings for the Indian Premier League 2024 after Qualifier 1 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Published : May 21, 2024 22:53 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Varun Chakravarthy (right) in action during IPL 2024.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Varun Chakravarthy (right) in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Varun Chakravarthy (right) in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Varun Chakravarthy jumped to third in the race for the IPL 2024 Purple Cap after his two-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1.

SRH pacer T Natarajan took a wicket against KKR in the race to enter the Purple Cap top five.

While Punjab Kings Harshal Patel continued to lead the wicket-takers charts with 24 wickets, Mumbai Indians pacer .Jasprit Bumrah is in second position with 20 wickets.

Here is the list of the leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Harshal Patel PBKS 14 24 9.73 19.87 3/15
Jasprit Bumrah MI 13 20 6.48 16.80 5/21
Varun Chakaravarthy KKR 13 20 8.18 19.65 3/16
Arshdeep Singh PBKS 14 19 10.03 26.57 4/29
T Natarajan SRH 12 18 9.12 23.50 4/19

*Updated after KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 on May 21

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy BBI
2023 Mohammed Shami GT 17 28 18.64 13.92 8.03 4/11
2022 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 17 27 19.51 15.11 7.75 5/40
2021 Harshal Patel RCB 15 32 14.34 10.56 8.14 5/27
2020 Kagiso Rabada DC 17 30 18.26 13.30 8.34 4/24
2019 Imran Tahir CSK 17 26 16.57 14.84 6.69 4/12
2018 Andrew Tye KXIP 14 24 18.66 14.00 8.00 4/16
2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 14 26 14.19 12.00 7.05 5/19
2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 17 23 21.30 17.20 7.42 4/29
2015 Dwayne Bravo CSK 17 26 16.38 12.00 8.14 3/22
2014 Mohit Sharma CSK 16 23 19.65 14.00 8.39 4/14
2013 Dwayne Bravo CSK 18 32 15.53 11.70 7.95 4/42
2012 Morne Morkel DD 16 25 18.12 15.10 7.19 4/20
2011 Lasith Malinga MI 16 28 13.39 13.50 5.95 5/13
2010 Pragyan Ojha DC 16 21 20.42 16.80 7.29 3/26
2009 RP Singh DC 16 23 18.13 15.50 6.98 4/22
2008 Sohail Tanvir RR 11 22 12.09 11.22 6.46 6/14

