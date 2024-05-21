IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after KKR vs SRH, Qualifier 1: Varun Chakravarthy jumps to third; Harshal Patel holds onto top spot

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Varun Chakravarthy jumped to third in the race for the IPL 2024 Purple Cap after his two-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1.
SRH pacer T Natarajan took a wicket against KKR in the race to enter the Purple Cap top five.
While Punjab Kings Harshal Patel continued to lead the wicket-takers charts with 24 wickets, Mumbai Indians pacer .Jasprit Bumrah is in second position with 20 wickets.
Here is the list of the leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Harshal Patel
|PBKS
|14
|24
|9.73
|19.87
|3/15
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|13
|20
|6.48
|16.80
|5/21
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|KKR
|13
|20
|8.18
|19.65
|3/16
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|14
|19
|10.03
|26.57
|4/29
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|12
|18
|9.12
|23.50
|4/19
*Updated after KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 on May 21
PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike rate
|Economy
|BBI
|2023
|Mohammed Shami
|GT
|17
|28
|18.64
|13.92
|8.03
|4/11
|2022
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|17
|27
|19.51
|15.11
|7.75
|5/40
|2021
|Harshal Patel
|RCB
|15
|32
|14.34
|10.56
|8.14
|5/27
|2020
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|17
|30
|18.26
|13.30
|8.34
|4/24
|2019
|Imran Tahir
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.57
|14.84
|6.69
|4/12
|2018
|Andrew Tye
|KXIP
|14
|24
|18.66
|14.00
|8.00
|4/16
|2017
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|14
|26
|14.19
|12.00
|7.05
|5/19
|2016
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|17
|23
|21.30
|17.20
|7.42
|4/29
|2015
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.38
|12.00
|8.14
|3/22
|2014
|Mohit Sharma
|CSK
|16
|23
|19.65
|14.00
|8.39
|4/14
|2013
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|18
|32
|15.53
|11.70
|7.95
|4/42
|2012
|Morne Morkel
|DD
|16
|25
|18.12
|15.10
|7.19
|4/20
|2011
|Lasith Malinga
|MI
|16
|28
|13.39
|13.50
|5.95
|5/13
|2010
|Pragyan Ojha
|DC
|16
|21
|20.42
|16.80
|7.29
|3/26
|2009
|RP Singh
|DC
|16
|23
|18.13
|15.50
|6.98
|4/22
|2008
|Sohail Tanvir
|RR
|11
|22
|12.09
|11.22
|6.46
|6/14
