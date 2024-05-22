Lanka Premier League terminates Dambulla Thunders franchise with immediate effect

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) announced the termination of the Dambulla Thunders franchise with immediate effect on Wednesday.

This decision follows recent developments concerning the franchise’s ownership and the legal issues faced by Tamim Rahman, Founder of Imperial Sports Group.

Rahman was arrested for allegedly being involved in match fixing and the Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ruled that he’ll be in custody until May 31.

“We are committed to the highest standards of transparency and professionalism and will continue to support all our teams, players, and fans during this transition.” LPL rights holder IPG group chairman Anil Mohan said in a press statement.

The side bought 24 players in the auction ahead of the season spending $450,000. Big names of the likes of Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Iftikhar Ahmed, Karim Janat and Mustafizur Rahman were part of the franchise but their participation now remains in doubt.

This isn’t the first time the franchise has been terminated. In 2020, formerly named as Dambulla Viking, owned by by Telugu Warriors company of Sachin Joshi of India - was taken off the LPL roster because of payment defaults and other financial allegations..

Thunders was one of the five teams participating in the LPL which is to begin on July 1.