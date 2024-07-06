MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

TNPL 2024: B. Sachin shines as  Lyca Kovai Kings beats Chepauk Super Gillies in opening match

B. Sachin top-scored with 63 to help Lyca Kovai Kings post 141 for seven and go on to win by 13 runs versus Chepauk Super Gillies.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 01:12 IST , SALEM - 2 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Lyca Kovai Kings batter B. Sachin in action against Chepauk Super Gillies in the Shriram Capital Tamil Nadu Premier League match.
Lyca Kovai Kings batter B. Sachin in action against Chepauk Super Gillies in the Shriram Capital Tamil Nadu Premier League match. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Lyca Kovai Kings batter B. Sachin in action against Chepauk Super Gillies in the Shriram Capital Tamil Nadu Premier League match. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E/THE HINDU

B. Sachin top-scored with 63 to help Lyca Kovai Kings post 141 for seven and go on to win by 13 runs versus Chepauk Super Gillies in the inaugural match of the eighth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) at the Salem Cricket Foundation (SCF) ground here on Friday.

Targetting 142, Chepauk seemed to be cruising with a 56-run second-wicket stand between skipper Baba Aparajith (38, 29b, 4x4, 1x6) and N. Jagadeesan (18).

But medium-pacer M. Mohammed had Jagadeesan miss his pull to be bowled off a slower ball, after which Kovai skipper M. Shahrukh Khan bowled himself to have Aparajith miscue his slog sweep to Sachin at long on. Aparajith had earlier remarkably pulled Mohammed over the deep midwicket boundary for a six.

Though Pradosh Ranjan Paul tried his best with a 32-ball 40 (4x4), he couldn’t quite deliver the big blows in the end and was retired out after the penultimate ball of the 19th over. Mohammed successfully defended 18 runs in the last over.

ALSO READ: The next batch of break-out stars await as new TNPL season kicks off

Earlier, after Aparajith opted to bowl, medium-pacer Tanwar (four for 26) had Kovai openers J. Suresh Kumar and S. Sujay edge to slip and keeper in his first two overs.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s throw, running in from midwicket, ran M. Shahrukh Khan out at the non-striker’s end as Lyca Kovai Kings ended the Powerplay with 34 for three.

It recovered through the 64-run fourth-wicket partnership between left-hander B. Sachin (63, 53b, 8x4) and U. Mukilesh (31, 25b, 3x4).

Sachin remarkably swept left-arm spinner Rahil Shah over short fine leg for four. He ramped an attempted yorker between short fine leg and keeper, and lofted inside-out over covers for fours in the 20th over off Tanwar.

The scores: Lyca Kovai Kings 141/7 in 20 overs (B. Sachin 63, U. Mukilesh 31, Abhishek Tanwar 4/26) bt Chepauk Super Gillies 128/6 (Baba Aparajith 38, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 40).

Related stories

Related Topics

TNPL /

Lyca Kovai Kings /

Chepauk Super Gillies

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Why is Olivier Giroud not starting in Portugal vs France?
    Team Sportstar
  2. TNPL 2024: B. Sachin shines as  Lyca Kovai Kings beats Chepauk Super Gillies in opening match
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. LIVE Portugal vs France Euro 2024 score: POR 0-0 FRA; First-half updates, both Ronaldo and Mbappe struggle
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Why is Kylian Mbappe wearing a black mask in Portugal vs France?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024 Live Updates: Sinner leads Kecmanovic; Alcaraz, Raducanu and Gauff through to round of 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. TNPL 2024: B. Sachin shines as  Lyca Kovai Kings beats Chepauk Super Gillies in opening match
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. ZIM vs IND, T20I series: Andy Flower expects young India to step up against Zimbabwe
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. ZIM vs IND: Shubman Gill eyes T20I opening slots left vacant by Kohli, Rohit
    PTI
  4. Pakistan to host England, West Indies and Bangladesh in a busy season
    PTI
  5. I want Sikandar to lead from the front: Zimbabwe coach Sammons
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Why is Olivier Giroud not starting in Portugal vs France?
    Team Sportstar
  2. TNPL 2024: B. Sachin shines as  Lyca Kovai Kings beats Chepauk Super Gillies in opening match
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. LIVE Portugal vs France Euro 2024 score: POR 0-0 FRA; First-half updates, both Ronaldo and Mbappe struggle
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Why is Kylian Mbappe wearing a black mask in Portugal vs France?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024 Live Updates: Sinner leads Kecmanovic; Alcaraz, Raducanu and Gauff through to round of 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment