Portugal remains locked at 0-0 against France in their Euro 2024 quarterfinal match at the Volsparkstadion Hamburg in Germany on Friday, with the match now into extra-time.

If the score remains the same or level at the end of 30 extra minutes, the match will trudge into penalty shootouts.

Following are the results of Portugal in shootouts:

Portugal vs Slovenia- Euro 2024 round of 16- Winner: Portugal (3:0)

(3:0) Portugal vs Chile – Confederations Cup 2017 Semifinals – Winner: Chile (3:0)

Portugal vs Poland – Euro 2016 Quarterfinals – Winner: Portugal (6:4)

(6:4) Portugal vs Spain – Euro 2012 Semifinals – Winner: Spain (4:2)

Portugal vs England – FIFA World Cup 2006 Quarterfinals – Winner: Portugal (3-1)

(3-1) Portugal vs England – Euro 2004 Quarterfinals – Portugal (8:7)

Interestingly, Ronaldo has been part of every penalty shootout for Portugal in major competitions. Portugal has won four and lost the remaining two penalty shootouts in all competitions.