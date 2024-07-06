The quarterfinal of the 2024 European Championship between France and Portugal remains undecided, with the match into the second half of extra-time, at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, on Friday.

Though captains of both sides, Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) and Kylian Mbappe (France) came close to scoring, neither could convert the chances, with the latter subbed off in the second half of extra-time.

As the match trudges into penalty shootouts, Mike Maignan will be looking to become the rescue-in-chief, like Emiliano Martinez for Argentina in the Copa America, earlier in the day.

MAIGNAN’S RECORD IN PENALTIES