Virat Kohli on RCB IPL 2024 season: When chips were down, we started to play for our self-respect

RCB lost seven of its first eight games but a remarkable turnaround saw the side win the next six matches to qualify for the playoffs.

Published : May 23, 2024 18:05 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik after losing the Eliminator Match against Rajasthan Royals.
Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik after losing the Eliminator Match against Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik after losing the Eliminator Match against Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Fighting for self-respect when everything seemed lost propelled Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to six consecutive victories and earned it a place in the IPL 2024 Eliminator, said Virat Kohli after the side’s winning streak was ended by Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday.

RCB lost seven of its first eight games but a remarkable turnaround saw the side win the next six matches, including a thrilling last league fixture against defending champion Chennai Super Kings, which earned it a playoff berth and an Eliminator showdown against Rajasthan.

“We started expressing ourselves, started to play for our self-respect and then the confidence came back,” said Kohli in a dressing-room chat with team-mates after the loss to RR in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

“The way we turned things around and qualified (for playoffs) was truly special, something that I will always, always cherish and remember, because it took a lot of character from each member of this team, something that we can be really proud of. And eventually we played the way we wanted to play,” Kohli said.

RCB set a modest 172/8 target in the Eliminator which RR overhauled in 19 overs for the loss of six wickets.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, who took over from Kohli two seasons back, said that after such an incredible comeback the hope was to go all the way.

“The last six games have been really special given the way we turned it around. When you do something that special, your hopes are to do something even more special,” said Du Plessis.

“We were extremely down halfway through the season. And once we got the momentum, we just ran with that.

“Sad that we as a group can’t get those final two steps to get to the trophy. But if I look back on the season, from where we were, to where we finished, I am very proud of the boys,” he added.

Related Topics

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Virat Kohli /

Rajasthan Royals /

Chennai Super Kings /

IPL 2024 /

Faf du Plessis

