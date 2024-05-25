England vs Pakistan LIVE score, 2nd T20I: ENG v PAK, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl

England will take on Pakistan in the 2nd T20I match at the Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham.

The first T20 was abandoned without toss due to rain.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the 2nd T20I match between England and Pakistan start?

The 2nd T20I match between England and Pakistan will starts at 7:00 PM IST on May 25, Saturday.

Where to watch the 2nd T20I match between England and Pakistan?

The 2nd T20I match between England and Pakistan can be watched on the Sony Sports Network in India.

The match can also be live streamed on Sony Liv and Fancode app .