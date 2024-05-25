MagazineBuy Print

England vs Pakistan LIVE score, 2nd T20I: ENG v PAK, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2nd T20I match between England and Pakistan being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Updated : May 25, 2024 19:03 IST

Team Sportstar
Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan.
Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England will take on Pakistan in the 2nd T20I match at the Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham.

The first T20 was abandoned without toss due to rain.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the 2nd T20I match between England and Pakistan start?

The 2nd T20I match between England and Pakistan will starts at 7:00 PM IST on May 25, Saturday.

Where to watch the 2nd T20I match between England and Pakistan?

The 2nd T20I match between England and Pakistan can be watched on the Sony Sports Network in India.

The match can also be live streamed on Sony Liv and Fancode app .

England /

Pakistan

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
