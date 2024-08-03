MagazineBuy Print

Full list of Indians who have finished fourth at Olympics: athlete names, sports, edition wise complete breakdown

Here’s a list of Indians who have finished fourth at the Olympic Games.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 13:41 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Aditi Ashok, an Asian Games silver medallist, narrowly missed a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, finishing fourth. 
Aditi Ashok, an Asian Games silver medallist, narrowly missed a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, finishing fourth.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Aditi Ashok, an Asian Games silver medallist, narrowly missed a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, finishing fourth.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s Manu Bhaker narrowly missed a medal, finishing fourth in the women’s 25m pistol event at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday. She already has two bronze medals from these Games.

Below is the complete breakdown of Indian athletes who missed out on a podium finish by the barest of margins.

1. Randhir Shinde – Antwerp 1920 Olympics, men’s 54kg freestyle wrestling

2. Keshav Mangave - Helsinki 1952 Olympics, men’s 62kg freestyle wrestling

3. Team India – Melbourne 1956 Olympics, men’s football

4. Milkha Singh – Rome 1960 Olympics, men’s 400m athletics

5. Prem Nath – Rome 1972 Olympics, men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling

6. Sudesh Kumar – Munich 1972 Olympics, men’s 52kg freestyle wrestling

7. PT Usha – Los Angeles 1984 Olympics, women’s 400m hurdles athletics

8. Rajinder Singh - Los Angeles 1984 Olympics, men’s 74kg freestyle wrestling

9. Leander Paes/Mahesh Bhupati – Athens 2004 Olympics, men’s doubles tennis

10. Kunjarani Devi – Athens 2004 Olympics, women’s 48kg weightlifting

11. Joydeep Karmakar – London 2012 Olympics, men’s 50m rifle prone shooting

12. Abhinav Bindra – Rio 2016 Olympics, men’s 10m air rifle shooting

13. Sania Mirza/Rohan Bopanna – Rio 2016 Olympics, mixed doubles tennis

14. Dipa Karmakar – Rio 2016 Olympics, women’s vault gymnastics

15. Aditi Ashok – Tokyo 2020 Olympics, women’s golf

16. Team India – Tokyo 2020 Olympics, women’s hockey

17. Arjun Babuta – Paris 2024 Olympics, men’s 10m air rifle shooting

18. Dhiraj Bommadevara - Paris 2024 Olympics, mixed team archery

19. Manu Bhaker - Paris 2024 Olympics, women’s 25m pistol

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

