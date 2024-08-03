MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Anwar Ali’s loan termination with Mohun Bagan Super Giant ‘without just cause’, rules AIFF’s Players Status Committee

The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Players’ Status Committee found the termination done by the player Anwar Ali with his club Mohun Bagan Super Giant pertaining to the player loan agreement “without a just cause” in its interim order on August 3.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 13:33 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Anwar Ali of Mohun Bagan Super Giants.
Anwar Ali of Mohun Bagan Super Giants. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
infoIcon

Anwar Ali of Mohun Bagan Super Giants. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Players’ Status Committee found the termination done by the player Anwar Ali with his club Mohun Bagan Super Giant pertaining to the player loan agreement “without a just cause” in its interim order on August 3.

After hearing both sides on August 2, 2024, the Committee determined that Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s recourse for the player’s wrongful contract termination is limited to seeking damages, compensation, and other related penalties outlined in the relevant regulations.

Under article 6.3 of the AIFF Rules Governing the Procedures of the AIFF PSC June 2021 (Rules), the Committee identified Delhi FC and East Bengal FC as affected parties and has requested their written response. Anwar Ali and Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been given until August 8, 2024, to submit further arguments focused solely on compensation and other potential consequences of the contract termination.

ALSO READ | Why is Mohun Bagan Super Giant trying a legal route and what is the way out for the India defender?

Once all responses are received, the Committee will schedule another hearing to decide on the appropriate compensation and other measures related to the unjustified termination of the loan agreement.

Related stories

Related Topics

Anwar Ali /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

AIFF /

All India Football Federation

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Anwar Ali’s loan termination with Mohun Bagan Super Giant ‘without just cause’, rules AIFF’s Players Status Committee
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manu Bhaker: Determined to work hard and strive for better finish for India in future
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sports Ministry dispatches 40 ACs for Indian athletes as temperatures soar
    PTI
  4. Paris Olympics Live Updates, Day 8: Deepika Kumari through to quarterfinals, Bhajan crashes out; Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m pistol final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 3: Manu Bhaker 4th in women’s 25m pistol, misses out on medal by a whisker
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Anwar Ali’s loan termination with Mohun Bagan Super Giant ‘without just cause’, rules AIFF’s Players Status Committee
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sreenidi Deccan FC appoints Domingo Oramas as head coach
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Durand Cup 2024: Wadajied’s strike helps Shillong Lajong beat Tribhuvan Army; Downtown Heroes earns historic first win
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL: East Bengal signs shield-winning defender Hector Yuste
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL: NorthEast United signs Moroccan forward Alaeddine Ajaraie
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Anwar Ali’s loan termination with Mohun Bagan Super Giant ‘without just cause’, rules AIFF’s Players Status Committee
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manu Bhaker: Determined to work hard and strive for better finish for India in future
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sports Ministry dispatches 40 ACs for Indian athletes as temperatures soar
    PTI
  4. Paris Olympics Live Updates, Day 8: Deepika Kumari through to quarterfinals, Bhajan crashes out; Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m pistol final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 3: Manu Bhaker 4th in women’s 25m pistol, misses out on medal by a whisker
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment