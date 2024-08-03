Anwar Ali’s loan termination with Mohun Bagan Super Giant ‘without just cause’, rules AIFF’s Players Status Committee

The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Players’ Status Committee found the termination done by the player Anwar Ali with his club Mohun Bagan Super Giant pertaining to the player loan agreement “without a just cause” in its interim order on August 3.

After hearing both sides on August 2, 2024, the Committee determined that Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s recourse for the player’s wrongful contract termination is limited to seeking damages, compensation, and other related penalties outlined in the relevant regulations.

Under article 6.3 of the AIFF Rules Governing the Procedures of the AIFF PSC June 2021 (Rules), the Committee identified Delhi FC and East Bengal FC as affected parties and has requested their written response. Anwar Ali and Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been given until August 8, 2024, to submit further arguments focused solely on compensation and other potential consequences of the contract termination.

Once all responses are received, the Committee will schedule another hearing to decide on the appropriate compensation and other measures related to the unjustified termination of the loan agreement.