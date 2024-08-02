Durand Cup 2024: Wadajied’s strike helps Shillong Lajong to a win against Tribhuvan Army

Wadjied Ryngkhlem’s early strike was enough for home side Shillong Lajong to secure all three points in the opening Group F game of the 133 rd IndianOil Durand Cup played against Tribhuvan Army FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The home side took an early lead in the sixth minute of the game after the Nepal side had started the game on the front foot. Wadjied Ryngkhlem’s well-directed shot past a couple of defenders around, and found the net beyond the diving goalkeeper. Both teams moved the ball forward as the match was played at a fast pace, but it was Shillong who was creating the better opportunities.

Better composure would have seen the home side take a comfortable lead in the game, but the finishing was lacking. Hardy Cliff Nongbri, Everbrighton Sana and Marcos Rudwere Silva missed their chances to score.

On the other end, Tribhuvan Army absorbed all the pressure and was relying on the counterattack and had its moments in the half to equalise. Basant Jimba missed the best chance to equalise just before halftime as the striker scuffed his attempt with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Shillong continued its attacking game in the second half creating a host of chances but it still was unable to find the second goal, with the final touch lacking inside the box. Tribhuvan goalkeeper, Bikesh Kuthu was also brilliant in goal-saving various goal-bound efforts.

Key clashes tomorrow

On the other end, Shillong goalkeeper Manas Dubey kept out Basant Jimba’s point-blank header to keep the scores intact. Shillong Lajong saw off the rest of the game without much trouble to celebrate its return to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with a win.

Bengaluru FC will face Inter Kashi tomorrow in a crucial Group B encounter at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata with the kick-off scheduled for 7 PM.

A win for Bengaluru will take it to the top of the table with six points, inching closer to the qualification spot from the group. Bengaluru comfortably beat Indian Navy FT in its first match while Inter Kashi played out an entertaining 1-1 draw against Mohammedan SC. Inter Kashi will look to create an upset and go on top of the table with four points.

In a 4 PM kick-off tomorrow, ISL side Odisha FC will take on the para-military team Border Security Force XI at SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar. Odisha FC who will be fielding its reserve side will look to start its campaign in Group E with a win.