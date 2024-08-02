Why are Indian players wearing black armbands during IND vs SL ODI match in Colombo?

The Indian cricket team sported black armbands during its ODI match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday in honour of former India coach Aunshuman Gaekwad, who recently passed away.
Gaekwad, aged 71, passed away on Wednesday after losing a long battle with cancer.
The former India coach represented his country in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs from 1975 to 1987.
He scored 1985 runs in Tests, with his highest score of 201, coming against Pakistan. He bagged 269 runs in ODIs.
Gaekwad was appointed India coach in October 1997, and he continued till September 1999. It was during his tenure that Anil Kumble took all 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan on February 7, 1999.
ALSO READ | Remembering Aunshuman Gaekwad: A tale of grit and grace
He was reappointed as India coach when Kapil Dev vacated the position. Gaekwad was at the helm for two months before the BCCI appointed John Wright.
In June 2018, Gaekwad was awarded the C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honour conferred by BCCI on a former player.
