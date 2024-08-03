MagazineBuy Print

Sreenidi Deccan FC appoints Domingo Oramas as head coach

Domingo Oramas replaced Carlos Vaz Pinto, who led Sreenidi Deccan FC to an impressive second-place finish in the I-League last season and has moved on to pursue an opportunity in European football.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 13:31 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
FILE PHOTO: In the 2023-24 I-League season, Domingo Oramas led Gokulam FC to a third-place finish. 
FILE PHOTO: In the 2023-24 I-League season, Domingo Oramas led Gokulam FC to a third-place finish.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: In the 2023-24 I-League season, Domingo Oramas led Gokulam FC to a third-place finish.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Spaniard Domingo Oramas will be the new head coach of Sreenidi Deccan FC for the up-and-coming season, according to an official of the team management.

“The 50-year-old The 50-year-old UEFA Pro Licence holder brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to the club,” Fabio Ferreira, Chief Football Officer of Sreenidi informed on Saturday.

For the record, Oramas, who was the coach of the UD Las Palmas U-19 side for several years, took charge of Las Palmas Atlético (the reserve team of UD Las Palmas) in 2014. 

In 2018, he was appointed manager of UD San Fernando, another club in the Canary Islands, where he led the team to the third tier of Spanish football. In the 2023-24 I-League season, Oramas led Gokulam FC to a third-place finish. 

Also read | Next Gen Cup 2024: Baines’ Everton demolishes East Bengal 6-0; Punjab crashes out of final race with a 0-3 loss

“We are excited to welcome Domingo Oramas to Sreenidi Deccan FC. His extensive experience in nurturing young talent and his achievements in Spanish football make him an ideal addition to our club,” Fabio said.

“We are confident that his expertise will help us reach our goals and build upon the strong foundation we have established,” he said.

Domingo Oramas replaced Carlos Vaz Pinto, who led Sreenidi Deccan FC to an impressive second-place finish in the I-League last season and has moved on to pursue an opportunity in European football.

“I am honoured to join Sreenidi Deccan FC and excited to embark on this new challenge,” said Oramas. 

“The club has fantastic facilities and a clear vision for the future. I am committed to working hard with the team to achieve great things and make the city proud,” the new coach said.

Related Topics

Sreenidi Deccan FC

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
