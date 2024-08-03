Next Gen Cup 2024: Baines’ Everton demolishes East Bengal 6-0; Punjab crashes out of final race with a 0-3 loss

The mellow performances for all Indian clubs continued to be the norm as the under-21 sides of East Bengal and Punjab FC crashed out of the race to the final of the Next Generation Cup 2024 at the Bodymoor Heath Training Ground here on Friday.

Everton obliterated East Bengal 6-0 in regulation time and 4-1 in penalties as Leighton Baines’ boys climbed to the top of the standings.

Punjab, meanwhile, lost 0-3 to Tottenham Hotspur and failed to salvage the bonus point, following a 5-6 loss in sudden death.

East Bengal, which looked composed at the back in its first game, started the match on the same note, while Vanlalpeka Guite tried to spot loose balls to create chances.

But after half-time, Everton put its foot on the gas, scoring four goals in eight minutes after the restart, with Harvey Foster being the heart of the attack.

Foster’s free-kick was struck into the net by former Arsenal under-16 Demi Akarakiri while Kean Wren, then guided the No. 6’s cross to double the lead. Foster and Joel Catesby then stepped up for a free-kick and after whispering to each other, Catesby was set up for the third.

Hardly has East Bengal recovered from the blows, lightning struck again: Muhammed Jasseel K’s failed block was tapped in by Braiden Graham. The contest ended there. But the misery for East Bengal continued nevertheless.

After the second water break, George Finney was pushed down by Vanlalpeklua Guite in the box, who converted the spot-kick comfortably, sending the goalkeeper to the other side.

Ray Roberts provided the cherry on the cake with a brilliant finish, dribbling past three East Bengal defenders, turning and then finding the net.

But the Young Toffees, fresh off its 1-0 win against Muthoot Football Academy, looked to have gauged the competition of Indian sides as they controlled the attacking spaces adroitly, dousing the flame of Red and Gold Brigade before it could rise.

In the other game, Tottenham Hotspur completed its redemption arc, after conceding an own goal and thereby, losing its opening game of the tournament on Thursday.

Samuel Bangura opened the scoring in the 12th minute while Ellis Lehane joined the party with a brace – in the 39th and 49th minute – as Punjab finished second-best by some distance.

Sakarlal Chakraborty’s side had the best chance to score when its captain Ricky John Shabong’s shot from a distance hit the woodwork, four minutes before half-time. But the lack of force in shots during attacks, along with a loss in sudden death, ended Punjab’s day on a sour note.

East Bengal will play Aston Villa in its final group stage match while Punjab will end its group stages against Crystal Palace on Saturday, with both matches at the academy grounds of Aston Villa.