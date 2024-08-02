MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: Morocco outclasses USA 4-0 to reach first men’s Olympic football semifinal

Morocco dominated from the start to prevail in its first-ever Olympic knockout match to set up a clash with the winner of the Spain-Japan quarterfinal being played later on Friday.

Aug 02, 2024 21:10 IST , PARIS

Reuters
Achraf Hakimi #2 of Team Morocco celebrates scoring his team’s third goal with teammates during the Men’s Quarter Final match between Morocco and the United States during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on August 02, 2024, in Paris, France.
Achraf Hakimi #2 of Team Morocco celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammates during the Men's Quarter Final match between Morocco and the United States during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on August 02, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Achraf Hakimi #2 of Team Morocco celebrates scoring his team’s third goal with teammates during the Men’s Quarter Final match between Morocco and the United States during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on August 02, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Morocco reached the Olympic men’s football semifinals for the first time with a resounding 4-0 win over the United States, that included two penalties at the Parc des Princes on Friday.

Morocco dominated from the start to prevail in its first-ever Olympic knockout match to set up a clash with the winner of the Spain-Japan quarterfinal being played later on Friday.

Backed by its passionate supporters who packed the Paris St Germain stadium, Morocco opened the scoring in the 29th minute when Soufiane Rahimi earned them a penalty and converted for his fifth goal of the tournament.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024 - Argentina and France set for new chapter in recent, heated rivalry

Ilias Akhomach doubled its lead with a close-range finish from Abde Ezzalzouli’s cross in a brilliant team move just past the hour mark before PSG’s Achraf Hakimi got on the scoresheet after a fine solo run to make it 3-0 20 minutes from time.

Substitute Mehdi Maouhoub sealed the rout with another penalty in stoppage time following a VAR review for a handball.

The U.S., playing in its first Olympic quarterfinal for 24 years, was better for a short spell after the break but did not look dangerous and had only one goal attempt in the match.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
