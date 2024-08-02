MagazineBuy Print

AC Milan promises to renew contracts for pregnant players

Milan said the automatic extension would be for one year and on the same economic terms as the original contract.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 22:56 IST , MILAN

AP
Representative Photo: AC Milan promises to renew contracts for pregnant players. | Photo Credit: AFP
AC Milan promised to automatically renew the contracts for players on its women’s team “in the event of pregnancy during the final season” of their existing deals.

Calling it “a first among the elite clubs of European football,” Milan said the automatic extension would be for one year and on the same economic terms as the original contract.

ALSO READ | Ten Hag says he prefers short contracts, feels aligned with Man Utd management

The new policy will also apply to female staff of the Italian team.

Elisabet Spina, head of women’s football at Milan, said, “We are now about to start a new season in which we will work to achieve important goals, both on and off the field: We are excited to approach it by introducing our innovative policy.”

