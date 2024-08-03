Injured Messi improving but ruled out for Saturday Leagues Cup match

Lionel Messi will not play for defending champion Inter Miami against Tigres in a Leagues Cup home match on Saturday despite injury improvements, Miami coach Gerardo Martino said.

Messi suffered a right ankle ligament injury in last month’s Copa America final, helping Argentina to victory over Colombia, but Martino said the 37-year-old Argentine striker is getting better.

Messi no longer wears a walking boot, Martino said, but he has not rejoined his teammates for a practice workout, instead working with trainers to heal the injury.

In the past two months, Inter Miami has won seven of eight matches without Messi, who last year arrived and sparked the MLS team to a trophy in the inaugural Leagues Cup.

The World Cup-style event featuring MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX clubs has three-team groups with two clubs from each advancing into knockout round play.

Miami and Tigres are among 15 teams that have already clinched berths in the 32-club knockout round so only a seeding spot is at stake Saturday.