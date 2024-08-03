MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Egypt beats Paraguay on penalties to reach semifinals

Ibrahim Adel converted the final penalty kick to seal the win for Egypt after the teams had drawn 1-1 in regulation and failed to score in extra time.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 08:25 IST , MARSEILLE - 1 MIN READ

AP
Egypt players celebrate against Paraguay.
Egypt players celebrate against Paraguay. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Egypt players celebrate against Paraguay. | Photo Credit: AP

Goalkeeper Hamza Alaa saved a penalty by Marcelo Perez and Egypt defeated Paraguay 5-4 in a shootout to reach the semifinals of the men’s football tournament at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

Ibrahim Adel converted the final penalty kick to seal the win for Egypt after the teams had drawn 1-1 in regulation and failed to score in extra time.

Egypt will face France in the last four on Monday in Lyon.

The other semifinal will be between Spain and Morocco. The Spaniards defeated Japan on Friday, while Morocco got past the United States.

ALSO READ | Morocco outclasses USA 4-0 to reach first men’s Olympic football semifinal

Paraguay took the lead in regulation with a goal by Diego Gomez in a breakaway in the 71st minute, but Egypt sent the game into extra time with Adel’s header in the 88th.

Paraguay was runner-up to Argentina in 2004 in Athens but had not played in the last four Olympic Games. Egypt’s best result was fourth in 1964 in Tokyo.

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Egypt /

Paraguay /

Paris Olympics

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
