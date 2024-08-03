MagazineBuy Print

Roma signs Ukrainian striker Dovbyk from Girona

The 27-year-old scored 24 goals and contributed eight assists in 36 matches last season for the Catalonian club, which finished third after being title contenders for most of the campaign.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 08:10 IST , Rome - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Girona’s Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk celebrates.
Girona’s Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk celebrates. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Girona’s Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk celebrates. | Photo Credit: AFP

AS Roma has signed Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk from last season’s La Liga surprise packages Girona, the Serie A club said on Friday.

The details of the transfer were not disclosed, but Italian media reported the capital club will pay about 38 million euros ($41.48 million) for Dovbyk.

The details of the transfer were not disclosed, but Italian media reported the capital club will pay about 38 million euros ($41.48 million) for Dovbyk.

Manager Daniele De Rossi had been looking for more attacking options for next season after Belgian Romelu Lukaku returned to Chelsea following a loan spell.

Roma signed Argentine winger Matias Soule on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Girona /

Artem Dovbyk /

La Liga /

Serie A /

AS Roma /

Daniele De Rossi /

Romelu Lukaku

