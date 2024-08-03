MagazineBuy Print

Carlo Ancelotti says he expects Real Madrid to be his last club job

Ancelotti has a contract at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for another two years.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 08:55 IST , MADRID

AP
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti before the match.
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti before the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti before the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Carlo Ancelotti says he expects Real Madrid to be his last club job and is “not so excited” about coaching a national team.

Ancelotti has a contract at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for another two years.

Last season, Brazil hoped to lure him.

However, the 65-year-old Italian is not enamored by the thought of swapping a club for a country.

“My idea is that Real Madrid will be my last club,” he told former Chelsea midfielder Jon Obi Mikel’s Obi One podcast. “If there is an opportunity for a national team, I don’t know.

ALSO READ | Roma signs Ukrainian striker Dovbyk from Girona

“I’m not so excited at coaching a national team because I would lose what I like most, the day to day. I really enjoy what I’m doing.

“This is my season number 29 as a coach. It’s true that I have won a lot but imagine the number of titles I lost.”

Ancelotti was the first manager to win the domestic titles at Europe’s top five major leagues. He’s also the most successful coach in Champions League history: Winning with Madrid in 2014, 2022 and 2024 across two stints, and with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: "We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment," says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
