Carlo Ancelotti says he expects Real Madrid to be his last club job and is “not so excited” about coaching a national team.
Ancelotti has a contract at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for another two years.
Last season, Brazil hoped to lure him.
However, the 65-year-old Italian is not enamored by the thought of swapping a club for a country.
“My idea is that Real Madrid will be my last club,” he told former Chelsea midfielder Jon Obi Mikel’s Obi One podcast. “If there is an opportunity for a national team, I don’t know.
ALSO READ | Roma signs Ukrainian striker Dovbyk from Girona
“I’m not so excited at coaching a national team because I would lose what I like most, the day to day. I really enjoy what I’m doing.
“This is my season number 29 as a coach. It’s true that I have won a lot but imagine the number of titles I lost.”
Ancelotti was the first manager to win the domestic titles at Europe’s top five major leagues. He’s also the most successful coach in Champions League history: Winning with Madrid in 2014, 2022 and 2024 across two stints, and with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007.
Latest on Sportstar
- Carlo Ancelotti says he expects Real Madrid to be his last club job
- Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 8 LIVE: China on top with 13 golds; France surges to second spot
- Paris Olympics 2024: Egypt beats Paraguay on penalties to reach semifinals
- Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally after Day 7: China maintains top spot; France climbs to second position in standings
- Roma signs Ukrainian striker Dovbyk from Girona
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE