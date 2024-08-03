Paris 2024 Olympics: France beats Argentina to qualify for men’s football semifinal

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s fifth minute strike was the difference between the two sides as France beat Argentina 1-0 to qualify for the semifinal of the men’s football competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Despite Michael Olise’s late goal being chalked out for a foul in the build-up, the host country kept its calm to see through the ten minutes of stoppage time and seal progression.

France will face Egypt in the semifinal on August 5 while Spain takes on Morocco in the other final four fixture.

