Paris 2024 Olympics: France beats Argentina to qualify for men’s football semifinal

Despite Michael Olise's late goal being chalked out for a foul in the build-up, the host country kept its calm to see through the ten minutes of stoppage time and seal progression.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 02:32 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jean-Philippe Mateta of France celebrates scoring their first goal against Argentina in the Men’s Quarterfinal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Jean-Philippe Mateta of France celebrates scoring their first goal against Argentina in the Men’s Quarterfinal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Jean-Philippe Mateta of France celebrates scoring their first goal against Argentina in the Men's Quarterfinal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s fifth minute strike was the difference between the two sides as France beat Argentina 1-0 to qualify for the semifinal of the men’s football competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Despite Michael Olise’s late goal being chalked out for a foul in the build-up, the host country kept its calm to see through the ten minutes of stoppage time and seal progression.

RELATED | Follow the highlights of the France vs Argentina quarterfinal

France will face Egypt in the semifinal on August 5 while Spain takes on Morocco in the other final four fixture.

More to follow...

