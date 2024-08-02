FRA vs ARG Live, Paris 2024 Olympics Football: Henry’s France takes on Mascherano’s Argentina in quarterfinal; Lineups out

Key Updates
- August 02, 2024 23:30Lineups!
France - Restes; Lukeba, Truffert, Bade, Sildillia, Kone, Olise, Lacazette, Millot, Chotard, Mateta
Argentina - Rulli; di Cesare, Garcia, Fernandez, Amione, Zenon, Medina, Alvarez, Almada, Otamendi, Simeone
- August 02, 2024 23:24Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the Olympics football quarterfinal between France and Argentina.
