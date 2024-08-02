MagazineBuy Print

FRA vs ARG Live, Paris 2024 Olympics Football: Henry’s France takes on Mascherano’s Argentina in quarterfinal; Lineups out

FRA vs ARG Live Score: Follow for all live score updates from the Paris 2024 OIympics football quarterfinal between France and Argentina.

Updated : Aug 02, 2024 23:45 IST

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Olympics - Football - Men's France Training - Stade Sainte Germaine, Bordeaux, France - August 01, 2024. France coach Thierry Henry with Michael Olise of France during training. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Paris 2024 Olympics - Football - Men's France Training - Stade Sainte Germaine, Bordeaux, France - August 01, 2024. France coach Thierry Henry with Michael Olise of France during training. REUTERS/Susana Vera | Photo Credit: SUSANA VERA
Paris 2024 Olympics - Football - Men's France Training - Stade Sainte Germaine, Bordeaux, France - August 01, 2024. France coach Thierry Henry with Michael Olise of France during training. REUTERS/Susana Vera | Photo Credit: SUSANA VERA

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the Paris 2024 OIympics football quarterfinal between France and Argentina. 

Key Updates
  • August 02, 2024 23:30
    Lineups!

    France - Restes; Lukeba, Truffert, Bade, Sildillia, Kone, Olise, Lacazette, Millot, Chotard, Mateta

    Argentina - Rulli; di Cesare, Garcia, Fernandez, Amione, Zenon, Medina, Alvarez, Almada, Otamendi, Simeone

  • August 02, 2024 23:24
    Welcome!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the Olympics football quarterfinal between France and Argentina. 

