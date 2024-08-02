FRA vs ARG Live, Paris 2024 Olympics Football: Henry’s France takes on Mascherano’s Argentina in quarterfinal; Lineups out

FRA vs ARG Live Score: Follow for all live score updates from the Paris 2024 OIympics football quarterfinal between France and Argentina.

Updated : Aug 02, 2024 23:45 IST

Paris 2024 Olympics - Football - Men's France Training - Stade Sainte Germaine, Bordeaux, France - August 01, 2024. France coach Thierry Henry with Michael Olise of France during training. REUTERS/Susana Vera | Photo Credit: SUSANA VERA

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the Paris 2024 OIympics football quarterfinal between France and Argentina.