Paris 2024 Olympics: Marchand seals fourth medal of Summer Games, McKeown completes double

French favourite Leon Marchand took his fourth gold medal of the Paris Olympics when he won the men’s 200 metres Individual Medley in an Olympic record time on Friday.

Britain’s Duncan Scott won the silver and China’s Wang Shun the bronze at a deafening La Defense Arena.

Marchand is the first French athlete to take four individual golds, as opposed to team ones, at a single Summer Games and only the third male swimmer to do so after Americans Michael Phelps and Mark Spitz.

The 22-year-old won the 400 Individual Medley last Sunday and then both the 200 butterfly and 200 breaststroke on Wednesday.

McKeown completes backstroke double with 200m gold

Australia’s Kaylee McKeown cemented her place among the greats of Olympic swimming on Friday as she became the first woman to retain both of the backstroke titles with gold in the 200m event in Paris.

The 23-year-old world record holder once again overhauled American challenger Regan Smith in a battle royale to claim the win in an Olympic record 2:03.73 at La Defense Arena.

Kaylee McKeown of Australia reacts after the Women’s 200m Backstroke Final race at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Smith took silver, 0.53 seconds behind her Australian nemesis. Kylie Masse took bronze for Canada.

McKeown, who retained her 100m title on day four in Paris, is now Australia’s first Olympian to win four gold medals in individual events as opposed to team ones, taking her past a parade of iconic names like Dawn Fraser, Ian Thorpe and Betty Cuthbert.