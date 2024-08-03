Serbia’s Novak Djokovic beat Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-2 to reach his first Olympic final on Friday and will bid for gold in a blockbuster clash with Carlos Alcaraz.
The 37-year-old was pushed hard in a high-quality match and was tetchy at times on Court Philippe Chatrier but hung tough in the crucial moments to move through.
Top-seed Djokovic had lost his three previous Olympic singles semifinals and a gold medal is the only major prize missing from a career which has brought him 24 Grand Slam titles.
Djokovic will face Spain’s Alcaraz for gold on Sunday while 11th seed Musetti will play Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime for the bronze medal.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic beats Musetti to set up Alcaraz final
- FRA vs ARG Live, Paris 2024 Olympics Football: Mateta gives France early lead vs Argentina
- Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 7: Lakshya through to Badminton semifinal; Tajinderpal Singh Toor finishes 15th in Shot Put qualification
- Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 7 Live Updates: China maintains top spot; France climbs to second position in standings
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 2; Lakshya Sen reaches semifinals; Manu Bhaker qualifies for third final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE