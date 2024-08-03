Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic beats Musetti to set up Alcaraz final

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic beat Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-2 to reach his first Olympic final on Friday and will bid for gold in a blockbuster clash with Carlos Alcaraz.

The 37-year-old was pushed hard in a high-quality match and was tetchy at times on Court Philippe Chatrier but hung tough in the crucial moments to move through.

Top-seed Djokovic had lost his three previous Olympic singles semifinals and a gold medal is the only major prize missing from a career which has brought him 24 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic will face Spain’s Alcaraz for gold on Sunday while 11th seed Musetti will play Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime for the bronze medal.