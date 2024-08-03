MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic beats Musetti to set up Alcaraz final

The 37-year-old was pushed hard in a high-quality match and was tetchy at times on Court Philippe Chatrier but hung tough in the crucial moments to move through.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 00:41 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia celebrates match point.
Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia celebrates match point. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia celebrates match point. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic beat Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-2 to reach his first Olympic final on Friday and will bid for gold in a blockbuster clash with Carlos Alcaraz.

The 37-year-old was pushed hard in a high-quality match and was tetchy at times on Court Philippe Chatrier but hung tough in the crucial moments to move through.

Top-seed Djokovic had lost his three previous Olympic singles semifinals and a gold medal is the only major prize missing from a career which has brought him 24 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic will face Spain’s Alcaraz for gold on Sunday while 11th seed Musetti will play Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime for the bronze medal.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Novak Djokovic /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Lorenzo Musetti /

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic beats Musetti to set up Alcaraz final
    Reuters
  2. FRA vs ARG Live, Paris 2024 Olympics Football: Mateta gives France early lead vs Argentina
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 7: Lakshya through to Badminton semifinal; Tajinderpal Singh Toor finishes 15th in Shot Put qualification
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 7 Live Updates: China maintains top spot; France climbs to second position in standings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 2; Lakshya Sen reaches semifinals; Manu Bhaker qualifies for third final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic beats Musetti to set up Alcaraz final
    Reuters
  2. Imane Khelif gender row at Paris 2024: Is this a transgender issue at all? What we know so far
    AP
  3. FRA vs ARG Live, Paris 2024 Olympics Football: Mateta gives France early lead vs Argentina
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Defending Champion Sifan Hassan starts tough programme with strong 5,000m
    Reuters
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: USA sets new world record in mixed 4x400m relay
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic beats Musetti to set up Alcaraz final
    Reuters
  2. FRA vs ARG Live, Paris 2024 Olympics Football: Mateta gives France early lead vs Argentina
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 7: Lakshya through to Badminton semifinal; Tajinderpal Singh Toor finishes 15th in Shot Put qualification
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 7 Live Updates: China maintains top spot; France climbs to second position in standings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 2; Lakshya Sen reaches semifinals; Manu Bhaker qualifies for third final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment