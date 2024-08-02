MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Is there a bronze-medal match in badminton?

Lakshya Sen became the first Indian male shuttler to reach the semifinals at the Olympics after he beat Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen 19-21, 21-15, 21-12 in the quarterfinal.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 22:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Lakshya Sen in action against China’s Chou Tian Chen in men’s singles.
India’s Lakshya Sen in action against China’s Chou Tian Chen in men’s singles. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Lakshya Sen in action against China’s Chou Tian Chen in men’s singles. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

Lakshya Sen became the first Indian male shuttler to reach the semifinals at the Olympics after he beat Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen 19-21, 21-15, 21-12 in the quarterfinal.

HIGHLIGHTS | AS IT HAPPENED

Lakshya will play either Viktor Axelsen or Kean Yew Loh in his semifinal, which is scheduled for Sunday.

Is there a bronze-medal match Paris Olympics badminton?

There is a bronze-medal match for badminton in Paris Olympics 2024.

ALSO READ | LAKSHYA VS CHEN MATCH REPORT

Lakshya is one win away from becoming the first Indian man to win an Olympic medal in badminton. Even if he loses the last-four game, he will have another shot at making history.

India has won two bronze medals in badminton through Saina Nehwal (2008) and PV Sindhu (2021) who both prevailed in the bronze-medal match.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Badminton

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FRA vs ARG Live, Paris 2024 Olympics Football: Henry’s France takes on Mascherano’s Argentina in quarterfinal; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Is there a bronze-medal match in badminton?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: USA sets new world record in mixed 4x400m relay
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 7: Lakshya through to Badminton semifinal; Parul Chaudhary clocks SB in 5000m Heats
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6, Medal Tally: India wins third medal, Swapnil Kusale bags bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. FRA vs ARG Live, Paris 2024 Olympics Football: Henry’s France takes on Mascherano’s Argentina in quarterfinal; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Defending Champion Sifan Hassan starts tough programme with strong 5,000m
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: USA sets new world record in mixed 4x400m relay
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Is there a bronze-medal match in badminton?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 8: Indians in action — August 3 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FRA vs ARG Live, Paris 2024 Olympics Football: Henry’s France takes on Mascherano’s Argentina in quarterfinal; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Is there a bronze-medal match in badminton?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: USA sets new world record in mixed 4x400m relay
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 7: Lakshya through to Badminton semifinal; Parul Chaudhary clocks SB in 5000m Heats
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6, Medal Tally: India wins third medal, Swapnil Kusale bags bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment