Lakshya Sen became the first Indian male shuttler to reach the semifinals at the Olympics after he beat Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen 19-21, 21-15, 21-12 in the quarterfinal.

Lakshya will play either Viktor Axelsen or Kean Yew Loh in his semifinal, which is scheduled for Sunday.

Is there a bronze-medal match Paris Olympics badminton?

There is a bronze-medal match for badminton in Paris Olympics 2024.

Lakshya is one win away from becoming the first Indian man to win an Olympic medal in badminton. Even if he loses the last-four game, he will have another shot at making history.

India has won two bronze medals in badminton through Saina Nehwal (2008) and PV Sindhu (2021) who both prevailed in the bronze-medal match.