Badminton Live, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 7 — Aug 2 updates: Lakshya Sen wins second game vs Chou Tien Chen in men’s quarterfinal

- August 02, 2024 22:03Here is why there was a mid-game protest from Lakshya.
- August 02, 2024 22:02Lakshya wins the second game!
Lakshya closes out the game 21-15 to set up a third-game decider.
- August 02, 2024 22:0119-14
Chen crumbling under pressure. Lakshya with a disguised lift. Chen fails to middle the return.
- August 02, 2024 22:0018-13
Lakshya’s turn to send Chen for a chase. Hunts it down only for Lakshya to thump it back for a winner.
- August 02, 2024 21:5916-13
Daylight for Lakshya as he trumps Chen down the net.
- August 02, 2024 21:5815-13
Miscued cross-court lift from Chen. Another point for Lakshya.
- August 02, 2024 21:5814-13
A change of racquet for Lakshya after Chen draws level. High clear from Lakshya and Chen waits on it. Lands in. Failed review by Chen.
- August 02, 2024 21:5613-12
Chen reasserts his control on the net with a charged up kill. No chance for Lakshya there.
- August 02, 2024 21:5512-11
Superb recovery from Lakshya as he races to the back to save the rally after some clever net play from Chen. Lakshya holds onto the lead.
- August 02, 2024 21:5311-10
Chen loses his bearing a bit. Mishits an easy backhander right into the net. Lakshya regains the lead.
- August 02, 2024 21:5210-10
Chen doesn’t get enough height on the clear and Lakshya won’t miss out on that. LEVEL NOW!!
- August 02, 2024 21:529-10
Lakshya betters Chen in the net to halve the deficit.
- August 02, 2024 21:518-10
Another mistake from Lakshya and Chen gets his judgement spot on.
- August 02, 2024 21:507-9
Another peach of a rally. Chen sends Lakshya on a wild chase, sending the Indian from one corner of the court to another before finishing the point with ease.
- August 02, 2024 21:487-8
High-quality badminton and it all comes down to a long clear from Chen, which Lakshya leaves. Line referee gives it in and Lakshya reviews it, unsuccesfully.
- August 02, 2024 21:477-7
Another dragged out rally and Lakshya has the last laugh with a searing smash which Chen can’t get to.
- August 02, 2024 21:456-6
Lakshya gives it back straight away with a net kill of his own. Level again.
- August 02, 2024 21:455-6
Delicate net play from Chen to win that point.
- August 02, 2024 21:445-5
Unreal rally. Lakshya keeps the point alive with his superb reflexes. Chen holds it up with some slick movement. Eventually Chen pushes it wide off the sideline and we are level again.
- August 02, 2024 21:434-5
Chen gaining momentum. He capitalises on a couple of mistakes from Lakshya to gain the lead in the second game for the first time.
- August 02, 2024 21:424-3
Chen rallies back. Once again the net cord is Chen’s ally. Dribbles off the cord and into the Indian’s court.
- August 02, 2024 21:414-1
Lakshya hits back straight back with a string of good shots. Opens up a three-point window.
- August 02, 2024 21:402-1
Chen gets his first point of the game with a fierce shot into Lakshya’s body.
- August 02, 2024 21:391-0
Lakshya starts the game on the right foot. The net works to his favour. First point of second game for the Indian.
- August 02, 2024 21:36Chen wins first game!
Terrible serve from Lakshya and it is whipped straight back at him. Ant-climatic end to the game. Chen takes the first game 19-21.
- August 02, 2024 21:3619-20
Mistake at the net from Chen gives Lakshya another life.
- August 02, 2024 21:3518-20
Incredible court coverage from Chen to salvage that point against Lakshya. Clinches the point with another smash. Two game points.
- August 02, 2024 21:3418-19
Chen retakes the lead. Lakshya overcooks a long hit and the line favours Chen.
- August 02, 2024 21:3218-18
And we are back level. Chen has all the control in this rally and kills with ease with an inside-out smash.
- August 02, 2024 21:3118-17
Chen applies pressure with some flat hits. Lakshya fumbles with a backhand hit.
- August 02, 2024 21:3118-16
Another long rally and again Lakshya comes out on top of it. Chen’s persistence to play it short doesn’t work out well for him.
- August 02, 2024 21:2917-15
Superb smash from Lakshya to break free. Chen fails to get his backhand on it.
- August 02, 2024 21:2916-15
PERFECT CALL!!! Long clear from Chen and Lakshya waits on it and it lands out. Lead for Lakshya.
- August 02, 2024 21:2815-15
LEVEL!!! Lakshya Sen draws level with Chen with another point. The Chinese Taipei has been taken aback a bit.,
- August 02, 2024 21:2714-15
Lakshya closing in. He keeps the pressure on Chen with some forceful rallies and shows the spunk to kill them.
- August 02, 2024 21:2612-15
Couple of points exchanged. Both from errors. We are heading into the end game.
- August 02, 2024 21:2511-14
Lakshya responds with a thumping smash of his onw. Gets into double figures. More aggression from the Indian to cut the gap.
- August 02, 2024 21:259-14
FIERY SMASH!! Chen forces the issue with a powerful smash down the line to open up a clear lead.
- August 02, 2024 21:249-13
No respite for Lakshya as Chen continues to dominate the proceedings. Chen extends his lead to four points.
- August 02, 2024 21:239-11
Chen tests Lakshya’s forehand clear continuously. Lakshya responds with a push to the back court, which is retrieved by a stretching Chen. Lakshya miscues the return and Chen has a two-point lead.
- August 02, 2024 21:219-10
Powerful jump smash from Lakshya to cut the deficit.
- August 02, 2024 21:218-10
Lakshya gets the serve and gives it away instantly. Chen continues to hold the upper hand.
- August 02, 2024 21:207-9
Lakshya pushes one off his backhand too deep. This time, Chen gets his judgement right. Lakshya gifts another point to Chen by jabbing one into the net.
- August 02, 2024 21:197-7
Multiple dives from both players. The shuttle is alive for a looong time. Chen though has the last laugh with a cleverly disguised cross-court drop shot.
- August 02, 2024 21:187-6
Good netplay from Lakshya, before pushes one deep. Chen misjudges it concedes a point.
- August 02, 2024 21:176-5
Another error from Chern as he hits a backhand bang into the net. Lakshya leads for the first time.
- August 02, 2024 21:165-5
Lakshya comes storming back. Couple of clever crosscourt smashes and the Indian is back level.
- August 02, 2024 21:153-5
Chen plays the waiting game. Forces Lakshya into another long rally. But, this time Lakshya holds his nerve and hits a smash strong enough to force a mishit from Chen.
- August 02, 2024 21:142-5
Chen widens the gap. Long, long rally. Lakshya is pushed back with a flurry of smashes and finally his defence cracks. Chen has a three-point lead.
- August 02, 2024 21:122-3
Lakshya tries to persist with the flat hits. Drives it straight at net. Chen gets the serve back.
- August 02, 2024 21:122-2
Lakshya gets into the game. Good, deep rallies and brilliant judgement form the Indian to level the game.
- August 02, 2024 21:110-2
Chen with the serve. Good rally. Lakshya tries his luck with the out line. Misses. First point to Chen. Follows it up with another one.
- August 02, 2024 21:08Match to start soon!
Lakshya Sen and Chou Tien Chen are out in the middle and warming up.
- August 02, 2024 21:00H2H record!
Overall, Chen is 3-1 ahead in the head-to-head record with his first win over Lakshya dating back to 2022 in the Thomas Cup. The only occasion Lakshya bettered Chen was at the All England Open last year, where he won 21-18, 21-19.
- August 02, 2024 20:52Quiz time!
- August 02, 2024 20:39Here is how Lakshya Sen qualified for QF
Lakshya Sen advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris 2024 Olympics badminton men’s singles event after beating H.S. Prannoy 21-12, 21-6 in an all-Indian round of 16 tie at the La Chapelle Arena on Thursday.
- August 02, 2024 20:32Indians in action today
- August 02, 2024 20:22Mixed Double Final Result
China’s Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong beats South Korea’s Kim Won Ho and Jeong Na Eun 21-8, 21-11 to win the mixed doubles gold medal.
- August 02, 2024 20:10Live Streaming Info
The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11.
- August 02, 2024 20:06Welcome!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics Day 7 badminton updates. Lakshya Sen will take on Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen in the quarterfinal.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
