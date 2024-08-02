MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: USA sets new world record in mixed 4x400m relay

The quartet of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown smashed the previous best of 3:08.80 set when the US won world gold in Budapest last year.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 22:55 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Kaylyn Brown, Bryce Deadmon, Shamier Little and Vernon Norwood of the United States pose with a time board as they celebrate after setting a new world record and winning heat 1.
Kaylyn Brown, Bryce Deadmon, Shamier Little and Vernon Norwood of the United States pose with a time board as they celebrate after setting a new world record and winning heat 1. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Kaylyn Brown, Bryce Deadmon, Shamier Little and Vernon Norwood of the United States pose with a time board as they celebrate after setting a new world record and winning heat 1. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The United States broke their own world record in the 4x400 mixed relay in the opening heats at the Olympics on Friday, crossing the line in 3min 07.41seconds.

The quartet of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown smashed the previous best of 3:08.80 set when the US won world gold in Budapest last year.

The U.S. led midway through the second lap in a textbook performance, overcoming a fast field in the opening heat in which four national records were broken on top of the world mark.

ALSO READ: Paris 2024: Lakshya Sen becomes first Indian man to reach badminton Olympic semifinals

“I’ve gotten quite a few practices in over the last few days and we’ve just gotten better,” said Little, who ran the second leg for the Americans. “We’ve got great chemistry.”

The French team was willed across the finish by a partisan home crowd at the Stade de France, as it held off Belgium and Jamaica to finish second in 3:10.60 in the rarely contested event.

The 4x400 mixed relay final is set for Saturday. 

(with inputs from AFP)

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
