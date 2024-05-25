Man United wins FA Cup: Chelsea to play Conference League, Newcastle United out of Europe next season

Manchester United beat arch-rival Man City 2-1 to win its 13th FA Cup title and earned qualification into the Europa League next season, at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

As a result, Chelsea, which had finished sixth, will play in the UEFA Europa Conference League, the third division of European football while Newcastle United, which was supposed to play in the tournament, would lose its automatic qualification spot.

Man United finished eight in the league table, however, since the FA Cup winner is given a spot in next season’s Europa League, the Red Devils have made it to Europe.

If Man City had won, all would have remained the same since the side has won the league and directly qualified for the Champions League next season.