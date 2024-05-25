MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Man United wins FA Cup: Chelsea to play Conference League, Newcastle United out of Europe next season

Manchester United beat arch-rival Man City 2-1 to win its 13th FA Cup title and earned qualification into the Europa League next season.

Published : May 25, 2024 21:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford celebrates after his team won the English FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley.
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford celebrates after his team won the English FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford celebrates after his team won the English FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United beat arch-rival Man City 2-1 to win its 13th FA Cup title and earned qualification into the Europa League next season, at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

As a result, Chelsea, which had finished sixth, will play in the UEFA Europa Conference League, the third division of European football while Newcastle United, which was supposed to play in the tournament, would lose its automatic qualification spot.

Man United finished eight in the league table, however, since the FA Cup winner is given a spot in next season’s Europa League, the Red Devils have made it to Europe.

If Man City had won, all would have remained the same since the side has won the league and directly qualified for the Champions League next season.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man United wins FA Cup: Chelsea to play Conference League, Newcastle United out of Europe next season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man United wins FA Cup: Which teams have won the most FA Cup titles?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam crosses Rohit Sharma for most runs in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  4. USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Live Score: USA 104/9 (20 overs); Mustafizur picks fifer
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man City vs Man United highlights: Mainoo, Garnacho on target as Red Devils clinch 2-1 win against rival to lift FA Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Man United wins FA Cup: Which teams have won the most FA Cup titles?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man United wins FA Cup: Chelsea to play Conference League, Newcastle United out of Europe next season
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester United wins FA Cup LIVE: Reactions as Man United beats City to qualify for Europe
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester United beats Man City 2-1 to win FA Cup final, qualifies for Europa League
    AFP
  5. Manchester United wins FA Cup: List of FA Cup titles won by Man United after it beat City in 2023-24 final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man United wins FA Cup: Chelsea to play Conference League, Newcastle United out of Europe next season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man United wins FA Cup: Which teams have won the most FA Cup titles?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam crosses Rohit Sharma for most runs in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  4. USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Live Score: USA 104/9 (20 overs); Mustafizur picks fifer
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man City vs Man United highlights: Mainoo, Garnacho on target as Red Devils clinch 2-1 win against rival to lift FA Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment