Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-1 to clinch its 13th FA Cup, at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo got on the scoresheet for the Red Devils. Half-time substitute Jeremy Doku pulled a goal back in the 87th minute, but the Red Devils held on to ensure they finished the season on a high.

With the win, Man United got its hands on the trophy after eight years, with the last one won under Louis Van Gaal in 2016. Additionally, it also avenged the loss against the same opponent last year.

United has also qualified for the Europa League with the FA Cup win, pushing Chelsea to a Conference League spot.

WHO IS THE MOST SUCCESSFUL TEAM IN THE FA CUP?

Arsenal, which is the most successful team in the tournament, with 14 titles. The Gunners last won the title in 2020. Following is the list of the top 5 teams with most FA Cup titles: