MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester United wins FA Cup: List of FA Cup titles won by Man United after it beat City in 2023-24 final

Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-1 to win its 13th FA Cup title and continued to cut Arsenal’s lead (14 titles) in becoming the most successful team in the tournament.

Published : May 25, 2024 21:26 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho celebrates scoring their first goal off Lisandro Martinez against Man City at Wembley.
Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho celebrates scoring their first goal off Lisandro Martinez against Man City at Wembley. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho celebrates scoring their first goal off Lisandro Martinez against Man City at Wembley. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-1 to win its 13th FA Cup title and continued to cut Arsenal’s lead (14 titles) in becoming the most successful team in the tournament.

Following is the list of FA Cup titles won by Manchester United.

Season
1908-09 - United beat Bristol City 1-0
1947-48 - United beat Blackpool 4–2
1962-63 - United beat Leicester City 3–1
1976-77 - United beat Liverpool 2–1
1982-83 - United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0
1984-85 - United beat Everton 1-0
1989-90 - United beat Crystal Palace 1-0 (on replay)
1993-94 - United beat Chelsea 4-0
1995-96 - United beat Liverpool 1-0
1998-99 - United beat Newcastle United 2-0
2003-04 - United beat Millwall 3-0
2015-16 - United beat Crystal Palace 2-1
2023-24 - United beat Manchester City 2-1

Related Topics

Manchester United /

FA Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs PAK 2nd T20: Buttler knock guides England to 23-run victory over Pakistan
    Reuters
  2. Rafael Nadal says ‘not 100 percent certain’ it is his final French Open
    AFP
  3. USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Live Score: Tanzid, Soumya almost win the match for BAN
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester United wins FA Cup: List of FA Cup titles won by Man United after it beat City in 2023-24 final
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Final: Batting powerhouses Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad collide in spin-friendly Chennai
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Manchester United enters list of teams to win both men’s and women’s FA Cup in the same season
    Team Sportstar
  2. How many Cup finals has Pep Guardiola lost as a manager?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man United wins FA Cup: Which teams have won the most titles?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Man United wins FA Cup: Chelsea to play Conference League, Newcastle United out of Europe next season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester United wins FA Cup LIVE Reactions: David Beckham among other react
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs PAK 2nd T20: Buttler knock guides England to 23-run victory over Pakistan
    Reuters
  2. Rafael Nadal says ‘not 100 percent certain’ it is his final French Open
    AFP
  3. USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Live Score: Tanzid, Soumya almost win the match for BAN
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester United wins FA Cup: List of FA Cup titles won by Man United after it beat City in 2023-24 final
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Final: Batting powerhouses Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad collide in spin-friendly Chennai
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment