Manchester United wins FA Cup: List of FA Cup titles won by Man United after it beat City in 2023-24 final

Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-1 to win its 13th FA Cup title and continued to cut Arsenal’s lead (14 titles) in becoming the most successful team in the tournament.
Following is the list of FA Cup titles won by Manchester United.
|Season
|1908-09 - United beat Bristol City 1-0
|1947-48 - United beat Blackpool 4–2
|1962-63 - United beat Leicester City 3–1
|1976-77 - United beat Liverpool 2–1
|1982-83 - United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0
|1984-85 - United beat Everton 1-0
|1989-90 - United beat Crystal Palace 1-0 (on replay)
|1993-94 - United beat Chelsea 4-0
|1995-96 - United beat Liverpool 1-0
|1998-99 - United beat Newcastle United 2-0
|2003-04 - United beat Millwall 3-0
|2015-16 - United beat Crystal Palace 2-1
|2023-24 - United beat Manchester City 2-1
