Man City vs Man United LIVE score, MCI 0-0 MUN, FA Cup final: First-half underway, Manchester Derby updates

MCI vs MUN: Follow live updates of the FA Cup final between Manchester City vs Manchester United from the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Updated : May 25, 2024 19:42 IST

Team Sportstar
Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland during the warm up before the match.
Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland during the warm up before the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland during the warm up before the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FA Cup final between Manchester City vs Manchester United from the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

  • May 25, 2024 19:42
    10’ MCI 0-0 MUN

    Rashford playing off the shoulder of the last line of the high City backline, hoping to capitalise on any mistake by the City players. This time he puts Gvardiol under pressure but the Croatian keeps calm to head the ball back to his keeper. 

  • May 25, 2024 19:40
    9’ MCI 0-0 MUN

    Man United launches its first attack. McTominay spreads the ball to Garnacho on the right side of the box. He takes a shot at goal but it is straight at Ortega, who does well to hold on to the ball.

  • May 25, 2024 19:39
    8’ MCI 0-0 MUN

    Onana plays a long ball for Rashford inside the City half. The Man United forward looks to get to the ball but Walker beats him for pace. 

  • May 25, 2024 19:35
    4’ MCI 0-0 MUN

    As expected, Man City is enjoying plenty of the ball and the Red Devils are having to chase for it. 

  • May 25, 2024 19:33
    2’ MCI 0-0 MUN

    VAR has a look and says ‘No penalty’! Play resumes. 

  • May 25, 2024 19:33
    1’ MCI 0-0 MUN

    Rashford makes an early charge at goal but he is eventually crowded out. 

    Manchester City counter attacks and a cross comes in for Haaland from the left wing. He goes down inside the box and City wants an early penalty. 

  • May 25, 2024 19:31
    Kick-off!

    The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United is underway at the Wembley Stadium in London, England. 

  • May 25, 2024 19:18
    FA Cup final: Why is Casemiro not playing in Manchester City vs Manchester United?

    FA Cup final: Why is Casemiro not starting in Manchester City vs Manchester United?

    Manchester United will look to make its last-ditch attempt to secure European football next season as it faces Manchester City at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

  • May 25, 2024 19:00
    Premier League’s ‘Player of the Season’ Phil Foden will be one to watch out for in the final

    Phil Foden stakes claim among Man City aces with star-making season

    At 24, Phil Foden already a six-time Premier League champion, equalling David Beckham’s tally and going one ahead of Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero. He has a Champions League title, including a treble-winning season under his belt.

  • May 25, 2024 18:45
    FA Cup 2023 final recap: What happened when Man City faced arch-rival United last year?

    FA Cup 2023 final recap: What happened when Man City faced arch-rival United last year?

    Ilkay Guardiola’s brace guided Man City to a 2-1 win against Man United in the FA Cup 2023 final.

  • May 25, 2024 18:32
    Manchester United starting line-up!

  • May 25, 2024 18:31
    Manchester City starting line-up!

  • May 25, 2024 18:17
    Manchester City vs Manchester United head-to-head record

    FA Cup Final, MCI v MNU: Manchester City vs Manchester United head-to-head record

    Manchester City and Manchester United will face off in the FA Cup final for the second year in a row on Saturday, at Wembley Stadium in London. Take a look at their head to head record.

  • May 25, 2024 18:00
    Preview

    Twenty-five years ago Manchester United was winning a historic treble while Manchester City was just about clawing its way out of English football’s third tier.


    On Saturday in the FA Cupfinal at Wembley, City will be looking to follow up its own treble last season with a double to underline just how far the pendulum has swung.


    For the second season in succession, United stands in the way of City and another landmark triumph.


    Only eight clubs in English history have won the English League title and FA Cup in the same season, with United managing it three times during its pomp.


    Read full preview HERE

    FA Cup final preview: More history beckons Man City as ailing United stands in its way

    Last season United gave City a run for its money despite conceding a goal to Ilkay Gundogan inside 15 seconds, Erik Ten Hag’s side eventually losing 2-1.


    When and where will the FA Cup final between Manchester City vs Manchester United kick-off?


    The Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST (3 PM BST), Saturday, May 25 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. 


    Where to watch the FA Cup final between Manchester City vs Manchester United?


    The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 3 on television and the streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.

