Man City vs Man United LIVE score, MCI 0-0 MUN, FA Cup final: First-half underway, Manchester Derby updates

- May 25, 2024 19:4210’ MCI 0-0 MUN
Rashford playing off the shoulder of the last line of the high City backline, hoping to capitalise on any mistake by the City players. This time he puts Gvardiol under pressure but the Croatian keeps calm to head the ball back to his keeper.
- May 25, 2024 19:409’ MCI 0-0 MUN
Man United launches its first attack. McTominay spreads the ball to Garnacho on the right side of the box. He takes a shot at goal but it is straight at Ortega, who does well to hold on to the ball.
- May 25, 2024 19:398’ MCI 0-0 MUN
Onana plays a long ball for Rashford inside the City half. The Man United forward looks to get to the ball but Walker beats him for pace.
- May 25, 2024 19:354’ MCI 0-0 MUN
As expected, Man City is enjoying plenty of the ball and the Red Devils are having to chase for it.
- May 25, 2024 19:332’ MCI 0-0 MUN
VAR has a look and says ‘No penalty’! Play resumes.
- May 25, 2024 19:331’ MCI 0-0 MUN
Rashford makes an early charge at goal but he is eventually crowded out.
Manchester City counter attacks and a cross comes in for Haaland from the left wing. He goes down inside the box and City wants an early penalty.
- May 25, 2024 19:31Kick-off!
The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United is underway at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.
- May 25, 2024 19:18FA Cup final: Why is Casemiro not playing in Manchester City vs Manchester United?
- May 25, 2024 19:00Premier League’s ‘Player of the Season’ Phil Foden will be one to watch out for in the final
- May 25, 2024 18:32Manchester United starting line-up!
- May 25, 2024 18:31Manchester City starting line-up!
- May 25, 2024 18:17Manchester City vs Manchester United head-to-head record
- May 25, 2024 18:00Preview
Twenty-five years ago Manchester United was winning a historic treble while Manchester City was just about clawing its way out of English football’s third tier.
On Saturday in the FA Cupfinal at Wembley, City will be looking to follow up its own treble last season with a double to underline just how far the pendulum has swung.
For the second season in succession, United stands in the way of City and another landmark triumph.
Only eight clubs in English history have won the English League title and FA Cup in the same season, with United managing it three times during its pomp.
Read full preview HERE
FA Cup final preview: More history beckons Man City as ailing United stands in its way
Last season United gave City a run for its money despite conceding a goal to Ilkay Gundogan inside 15 seconds, Erik Ten Hag’s side eventually losing 2-1.
When and where will the FA Cup final between Manchester City vs Manchester United kick-off?
The Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST (3 PM BST), Saturday, May 25 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.
Where to watch the FA Cup final between Manchester City vs Manchester United?
The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 3 on television and the streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.
