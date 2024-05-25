Man City vs Man United LIVE score, MCI 0-0 MUN, FA Cup final: First-half underway, Manchester Derby updates

Preview

Twenty-five years ago Manchester United was winning a historic treble while Manchester City was just about clawing its way out of English football’s third tier.

On Saturday in the FA Cupfinal at Wembley, City will be looking to follow up its own treble last season with a double to underline just how far the pendulum has swung.

For the second season in succession, United stands in the way of City and another landmark triumph.

Only eight clubs in English history have won the English League title and FA Cup in the same season, with United managing it three times during its pomp.

When and where will the FA Cup final between Manchester City vs Manchester United kick-off?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST (3 PM BST), Saturday, May 25 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Where to watch the FA Cup final between Manchester City vs Manchester United?

The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 3 on television and the streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.