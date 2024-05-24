MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: England hires Manchester City psychologist for men’s campaign

Young returns to England’s cricket squad after a succesful year with Manchester City, which won its fourth straight Premier League title.

Published : May 24, 2024 17:05 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: England announced that Manchester City psychologist David Young has rejoined the side for the T20 World Cup 2024.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: England announced that Manchester City psychologist David Young has rejoined the side for the T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: England announced that Manchester City psychologist David Young has rejoined the side for the T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England announced that Manchester City psychologist David Young, who was previously with the defending champion during the 2019 World Cup, has rejoined the side for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Young returns to England’s cricket squad after a succesful year with Manchester City, which won its fourth straight Premier League title. Before joining the Premier League club, Young was with the England cricket side, overseeing the senior men’s team from 2016 to 2020, including its victorious ICC men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign.

Young joins the England side temporarily and will be a part of the support staff for the T20I series against Pakistan and through the Men’s T20 World Cup.

“He’s previously been with the team and he’s already been a great ally in messages back to me, making sure my messages are clear,” England white-ball coach Matthew Mott said.

“It’s always good to have someone who’s a little bit removed from the squad to make sure you’re landing your messages … He’s still doing other roles but we’ve got him for this series, and the start of the World Cup as well.”

Related Topics

England /

Manchester City /

T20 World Cup 2024 /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. senthilkIndian sports wrap, May 24: Senthilkumar, Abhay power into QSF 3 squash quarters in Doha
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: England hires Manchester City psychologist for men’s campaign
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs RR Live Toss Updates, Qualifier 2 IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals — Who will win the coin flip today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs RR Live Score Qualifier 2, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals to battle it out for a place in final
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1: Formula One interested in second race in South-East Asia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: England hires Manchester City psychologist for men’s campaign
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shahid Afridi named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
    Team Sportstar
  3. Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup
    Nilesh D. Mehta
  4. T20 Word Cup 2024: Dwayne Bravo joins Afghanistan as Bowling Consultant
    Team Sportstar
  5. Fraser-McGurk added as reserve for Australia’s T20 World Cup squad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. senthilkIndian sports wrap, May 24: Senthilkumar, Abhay power into QSF 3 squash quarters in Doha
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: England hires Manchester City psychologist for men’s campaign
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs RR Live Toss Updates, Qualifier 2 IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals — Who will win the coin flip today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs RR Live Score Qualifier 2, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals to battle it out for a place in final
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1: Formula One interested in second race in South-East Asia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment