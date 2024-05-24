T20 World Cup 2024: England hires Manchester City psychologist for men’s campaign

England announced that Manchester City psychologist David Young, who was previously with the defending champion during the 2019 World Cup, has rejoined the side for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Young returns to England’s cricket squad after a succesful year with Manchester City, which won its fourth straight Premier League title. Before joining the Premier League club, Young was with the England cricket side, overseeing the senior men’s team from 2016 to 2020, including its victorious ICC men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign.

Young joins the England side temporarily and will be a part of the support staff for the T20I series against Pakistan and through the Men’s T20 World Cup.

England bring back key personnel from successful 2019 @cricketworldcup campaign for the upcoming Men's #T20WorldCup 2024 👀https://t.co/zctIth95SX — ICC (@ICC) May 23, 2024

“He’s previously been with the team and he’s already been a great ally in messages back to me, making sure my messages are clear,” England white-ball coach Matthew Mott said.

“It’s always good to have someone who’s a little bit removed from the squad to make sure you’re landing your messages … He’s still doing other roles but we’ve got him for this series, and the start of the World Cup as well.”