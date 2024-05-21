MagazineBuy Print

Fraser-McGurk added as reserve for Australia’s T20 World Cup squad

The 22-year-old smashed 330 runs in nine appearances for the Delhi Capitals, including four half-centuries at a strike-rate of 234.04.

Published : May 21, 2024 07:56 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Delhi Capitals batsman Jake Fraser Mcgurk in action.
infoIcon

Explosive batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk has been added to Australia’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad as one of two reserve players after his dominant performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Fraser-McGurk smashed 330 runs in nine appearances for the Delhi Capitals, sparking a media campaign to have him included in the squad for next month’s showpiece in the United States and Caribbean.

Selectors shrugged off the pressure to name a 15-man squad without him three weeks ago but on Tuesday said the 22-year-old Melbourne man would accompany the squad along with all-rounder Matt Short.

“Matt and Jake made compelling cases for initial selection with their respective performances for Australia last summer and, in Jake’s case, more recently in the IPL,” selectors’ boss George Bailey said in a statement.

“As the tournament proceeds, the short turnaround between fixtures makes it challenging to get players in at short notice in the event of injury.

“Matt provides the squad with an all-round skillset option, while Jake provides further batting cover.”

The 15-man squad captained by all-rounder Mitchell Marsh remains unchanged.

Australia, which won the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup last year, will bid for its second T20 World Cup title and to become the first nation to hold all three of cricket’s global trophies.

Australia’s T20 World Cup squad:
Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Travelling reserves: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk

