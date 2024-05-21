KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other in the Indian Premier League 2024 Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday for a place in the final.

Here is the record between KKR vs SRH ahead of their marquee clash.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), K. Nitesh Reddy, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T. Natarajan.

Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), K. Nitesh Reddy, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T. Natarajan.

Impact Player options: Abhishek Sharma/Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

Bowl 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

Impact Player options: Vaibhav Arora/Rinku Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, KS Bharat

KKR vs SRH DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION WICKET KEEPERS Heinrich Klaasen BATTERS Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer ALL ROUNDERS Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Kumar Reddy BOWLERS Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, T. Natarajan, Varun Chakaravarthy Team Composition: KKR 5-6 SRH | Credits Left: 6.5