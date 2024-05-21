MagazineBuy Print

KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

KKR vs SRH, Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: Here is the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the Qualifier 1 played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Published : May 21, 2024 07:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata Knight Riders take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 Qualifier 1.
Kolkata Knight Riders take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 Qualifier 1. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Riders take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 Qualifier 1. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other in the Indian Premier League 2024 Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday for a place in the final.

Here is the record between KKR vs SRH ahead of their marquee clash.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), K. Nitesh Reddy, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T. Natarajan.

Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), K. Nitesh Reddy, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T. Natarajan.

Impact Player options: Abhishek Sharma/Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

Bowl 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

Impact Player options: Vaibhav Arora/Rinku Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, KS Bharat

KKR vs SRH DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
WICKET KEEPERS
Heinrich Klaasen
BATTERS
Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer
ALL ROUNDERS
Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Kumar Reddy
BOWLERS
Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, T. Natarajan, Varun Chakaravarthy
Team Composition: KKR 5-6 SRH | Credits Left: 6.5
SQUADS
Kolkata Knight Riders
Shreyas Iyer (c), Srikar Bharat, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ramandeep Singh, Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshit Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sakib Hussain, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Philip Salt
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Jaydev Unadkat, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Pat Cummins (c), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Akash Maharaj Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga.

