KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other in the Indian Premier League 2024 Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday for a place in the final.
Here is the record between KKR vs SRH ahead of their marquee clash.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), K. Nitesh Reddy, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T. Natarajan.
Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), K. Nitesh Reddy, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T. Natarajan.
Impact Player options: Abhishek Sharma/Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips
Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.
Bowl 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.
Impact Player options: Vaibhav Arora/Rinku Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, KS Bharat
