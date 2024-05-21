T20 Word Cup 2024: Dwayne Bravo joins Afghanistan as Bowling Consultant

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced the appointment of former West Indian all-rounder and T20 World Cup Winner Dwayne Bravo as the Bowling Consultant of Afghanistan for the T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday.

Bravo has played 295 international matches, scoring 6423 runs and picking up 363 wickets. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket with 625 scalps to his name in the format.

In addition, he has scored almost 7000 runs and is one of the most successful fast-bowling all-rounders in T20 cricket.

Afghanistan begins its World Cup 2024 journey against Uganda, before facing New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and West Indies in Group C.