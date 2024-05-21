MagazineBuy Print

T20 Word Cup 2024: Dwayne Bravo joins Afghanistan as Bowling Consultant

Bravo is currently the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket with 625 scalps to his name in the format.

Published : May 21, 2024 17:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Former West Indies all-rounder DJ Bravo joins Afghanistan as Bowling Consultant for T20 World Cup.
File Photo: Former West Indies all-rounder DJ Bravo joins Afghanistan as Bowling Consultant for T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Former West Indies all-rounder DJ Bravo joins Afghanistan as Bowling Consultant for T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced the appointment of former West Indian all-rounder and T20 World Cup Winner Dwayne Bravo as the Bowling Consultant of Afghanistan for the T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday.

Bravo has played 295 international matches, scoring 6423 runs and picking up 363 wickets. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket with 625 scalps to his name in the format.

ALSO READ | Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Rashid Khan to lead; Recent debutant Nangyal Kharote included; Zazai among reserves

In addition, he has scored almost 7000 runs and is one of the most successful fast-bowling all-rounders in T20 cricket. 

Afghanistan begins its World Cup 2024 journey against Uganda, before facing New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and West Indies in Group C.

