World Para Athletic C’ships 2024: Ekta wins gold with season’s best effort in club throw

India’s Ekta Bhyan secured the gold medal with a season’s best throw of 20.12m in the women’ F51 club throw competition at the World Para Athletic Championships here.
A day after Deepthi Jeevanji clinched the gold medal in women’s 400m T20 category race, Indian athletes continued their impressive run with Ekta producing the goods to finish in the top, while Kashish Lakra took the silver with an effort of 14.56m. Nadjet Boucherf of Algeria won the bronze with a score of 12.70m.
Ekta, a Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer, had won a bronze medal in the Asian Para Games China.
The 38-year-old, who took up sports after her selection in the Haryana government as HCS officer, also won gold medal in the club throw event at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta. She had also qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.
Ekta wanted to pursue a career in medical stream but a tragic accident in 2003 cut short her dream. The accident happened near Kundli in Sonepat district when a truck overturned on her cab on the Delhi–Haryana border.
While she suffered quadriplegic spinal cord injury and is wheelchair-bound ever since, six other students were killed in the accident.
India’s tally has now swelled to five medals -- 2 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze.
The championships will continue till May 25.
