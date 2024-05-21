MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Para Athletic C’ships 2024: Ekta wins gold with season’s best effort in club throw

The 38-year-old also won gold medal in the club throw event at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta. She had also qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Published : May 21, 2024 10:23 IST , KOBE - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Ekta Bhyan of India competes in the Women’s Club Throw F51 final.
Ekta Bhyan of India competes in the Women’s Club Throw F51 final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ekta Bhyan of India competes in the Women’s Club Throw F51 final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s Ekta Bhyan secured the gold medal with a season’s best throw of 20.12m in the women’ F51 club throw competition at the World Para Athletic Championships here.

A day after Deepthi Jeevanji clinched the gold medal in women’s 400m T20 category race, Indian athletes continued their impressive run with Ekta producing the goods to finish in the top, while Kashish Lakra took the silver with an effort of 14.56m. Nadjet Boucherf of Algeria won the bronze with a score of 12.70m.

Ekta, a Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer, had won a bronze medal in the Asian Para Games China.

The 38-year-old, who took up sports after her selection in the Haryana government as HCS officer, also won gold medal in the club throw event at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta. She had also qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Ekta wanted to pursue a career in medical stream but a tragic accident in 2003 cut short her dream. The accident happened near Kundli in Sonepat district when a truck overturned on her cab on the Delhi–Haryana border.

ALSO READ | India’s 4x400m mixed relay team sets new National Record, wins gold at Asian Relay Championships 2024

While she suffered quadriplegic spinal cord injury and is wheelchair-bound ever since, six other students were killed in the accident.

India’s tally has now swelled to five medals -- 2 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze.

The championships will continue till May 25.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ekta Bhyan /

World Para Athletics Championships /

Deepthi Jeevanji /

Asian Para Games /

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Para Athletic C’ships 2024: Ekta wins gold with season’s best effort in club throw
    PTI
  2. Fraser-McGurk added as reserve for Australia’s T20 World Cup squad
    Reuters
  3. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: Three key match ups to look forward to between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs SRH: What happened the last time Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders played each other in playoff?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Young Boys seals 6th Swiss league title in 7 years after rallying from firing coach Wicky
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. World Para Athletic C’ships 2024: Ekta wins gold with season’s best effort in club throw
    PTI
  2. Taunted for being “mentally impaired” once, Para world champion Deepthi is now feted in village
    PTI
  3. India’s 4x400m mixed relay team sets new National Record, wins gold at Asian Relay Championships 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Para Athletics C’ships 2024: Deepthi Jeevanji breaks world record to win women’s T20 400m gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Para Athletics C’ships 2024: Nishad Kumar wins silver in men’s High Jump T47; Preethi clinches bronze
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Para Athletic C’ships 2024: Ekta wins gold with season’s best effort in club throw
    PTI
  2. Fraser-McGurk added as reserve for Australia’s T20 World Cup squad
    Reuters
  3. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: Three key match ups to look forward to between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs SRH: What happened the last time Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders played each other in playoff?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Young Boys seals 6th Swiss league title in 7 years after rallying from firing coach Wicky
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment