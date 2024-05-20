MagazineBuy Print

India to lose Hangzhou Asian Games medal after Parveen’s suspension

In effect, India’s medal collection in the Asian Games will come down from 107 to 106 without affecting the country’s fourth place finish.

Published : May 20, 2024 18:49 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
FILE PHOTO: Ankushita Boro of Assam (Red), and Parveen Hooda of AIP (Blue), in action during the 66 kg semifinal of the 6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship.
FILE PHOTO: Ankushita Boro of Assam (Red), and Parveen Hooda of AIP (Blue), in action during the 66 kg semifinal of the 6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship. | Photo Credit: FARUQUI AM/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ankushita Boro of Assam (Red), and Parveen Hooda of AIP (Blue), in action during the 66 kg semifinal of the 6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship. | Photo Credit: FARUQUI AM/ The Hindu

Following boxer Parveen Hooda’s 22-month suspension for a whereabouts failure, India is set to lose a bronze medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The International Testing Agency (ITA), the agency responsible for results management, has confirmed Parveen’s suspension until July 16, 2025 for three whereabouts failures within a twelve-month period as defined in article 2.4 of the International Boxing Association anti-doping rules.

“In addition to the period of ineligibility, the athlete’s results obtained between December 11, 2022 until May 17, 2024 are disqualified,” said ITA in a statement.

While confirming that Parveen would lose her Asian Games medal, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) secretary Hemanta Kalita said, “The ITA reduced her suspension by eight months, but cancelled her results during that period as well.”

The 2022 Asian Games was postponed due to Covid and was held a year later, from September 23 to October 8, 2023. 

RELATED: Jaismine Lamboria to compete in Olympic qualifiers’ 57kg category after Parveen’s suspension

Parveen, a 2022 Worlds bronze medallist in 63kg, landed a bronze medal in women’s 57kg and secured a quota place for the Paris Olympics in Hangzhou.

Now, she will lose her medal and the quota place and will not be eligible to participate in the Paris Olympics.

In effect, India’s medal collection in the Asian Games will come down from 107 to 106 without affecting the country’s fourth place finish.

The BFI has decided to field Jaismine Lamboria, a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist in 60kg, in women’s 57kg in the last Olympic qualifier, starting in Bangkok from Friday, in its bid to reclaim the quota place. Jaismine will leave for Bangkok on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Asian Games 2023 /

International Testing Agency /

International Boxing Association /

Boxing Federation of India /

Paris Olympics

Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

