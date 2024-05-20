MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India’s 4x400m mixed relay team sets new National Record, wins gold at Asian Relay Championships 2024

The Indian 4x400m mixed relay team comprising Muhammad Ajmal, Jyothika Sri, Amoj Jacob and Subha Venkatesan broke the national record at the Asian Relay Championships 2024 on Monday.

Published : May 20, 2024 17:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Amoj Jacob and Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi were a part of the Indian 4x400m mixed relay team that broke the national record at the Asian Relay Championships 2024.
Amoj Jacob and Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi were a part of the Indian 4x400m mixed relay team that broke the national record at the Asian Relay Championships 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Amoj Jacob and Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi were a part of the Indian 4x400m mixed relay team that broke the national record at the Asian Relay Championships 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Indian 4x400m mixed relay team comprising Muhammad Ajmal, Jyothika Sri, Amoj Jacob and Subha Venkatesan broke the national record at the Asian Relay Championships 2024 on Monday.

The team won gold in the event clocking 3:14.12, shaving 0.22 seconds off the previous NR.

Ajmal and Subha were a part of the Indian side that held the previous national record of 3:14.34, achieved at the Asian Games 2023.

Sri Lanka and Vietnam won silver and bronze in the event, respectively.

READ | World Para Athletics C’ships 2024: Deepthi Jeevanji breaks world record to win women’s T20 400m gold

Fourteen mixed 4x400m teams have already automatically qualified for Paris Olympics during the World Athletics Relays in Nassau, Bahamas earlier this month, and only two spots were left to be filled on the basis of best timings of countries till the qualification deadline of June 30.

Czech Republic (3:11.98) and Italy (3:13.56) are currently in the 15th and 16th spot in the Road to Paris list, below the top 14 teams that have booked Paris ticket during the World Athletics Relays in Bahamas, where India had failed to make the grade.

The target on Monday was to at least better 3:13.56 and sit at the 16th spot, but the team failed to do so.

India will compete in the men’s and women’s 4x400m relay races on Day 2 on Tuesday. Both the relay teams made the Paris cut during the second round qualification heat race.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Amoj Jacob /

Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India’s 4x400m mixed relay team sets new National Record, wins gold at Asian Relay Championships 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina squad for Copa America: Messi leads defending champion in provisional list
    Team Sportstar
  3. German wonderkid Wirtz named Bundesliga Player of the Season after winning league title with Bayer Leverkusen
    Reuters
  4. IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Kolkata Knight Riders faces high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad for a spot in the final
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Sharjah Masters 2024: India’s Aravindh stays in lead after round six
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Taunted for being “mentally impaired” once, Para world champion Deepthi is now feted in village
    PTI
  2. India’s 4x400m mixed relay team sets new National Record, wins gold at Asian Relay Championships 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Para Athletics C’ships 2024: Deepthi Jeevanji breaks world record to win women’s T20 400m gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Para Athletics C’ships 2024: Nishad Kumar wins silver in men’s High Jump T47; Preethi clinches bronze
    Team Sportstar
  5. Simbine registers fastest 100m of season, Lyles superb in 150m
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India’s 4x400m mixed relay team sets new National Record, wins gold at Asian Relay Championships 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina squad for Copa America: Messi leads defending champion in provisional list
    Team Sportstar
  3. German wonderkid Wirtz named Bundesliga Player of the Season after winning league title with Bayer Leverkusen
    Reuters
  4. IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Kolkata Knight Riders faces high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad for a spot in the final
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Sharjah Masters 2024: India’s Aravindh stays in lead after round six
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment