India’s 4x400m mixed relay team sets new National Record, wins gold at Asian Relay Championships 2024

The Indian 4x400m mixed relay team comprising Muhammad Ajmal, Jyothika Sri, Amoj Jacob and Subha Venkatesan broke the national record at the Asian Relay Championships 2024 on Monday.

The team won gold in the event clocking 3:14.12, shaving 0.22 seconds off the previous NR.

Ajmal and Subha were a part of the Indian side that held the previous national record of 3:14.34, achieved at the Asian Games 2023.

Sri Lanka and Vietnam won silver and bronze in the event, respectively.

READ | World Para Athletics C’ships 2024: Deepthi Jeevanji breaks world record to win women’s T20 400m gold

Fourteen mixed 4x400m teams have already automatically qualified for Paris Olympics during the World Athletics Relays in Nassau, Bahamas earlier this month, and only two spots were left to be filled on the basis of best timings of countries till the qualification deadline of June 30.

Czech Republic (3:11.98) and Italy (3:13.56) are currently in the 15th and 16th spot in the Road to Paris list, below the top 14 teams that have booked Paris ticket during the World Athletics Relays in Bahamas, where India had failed to make the grade.

The target on Monday was to at least better 3:13.56 and sit at the 16th spot, but the team failed to do so.

India will compete in the men’s and women’s 4x400m relay races on Day 2 on Tuesday. Both the relay teams made the Paris cut during the second round qualification heat race.

(With inputs from PTI)