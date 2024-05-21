World Para Athletic C’ships 2024: Sumit Antil, Mariyappan Thangavelu win gold; India placed third in medals tally

India’s Sumit Antil won the gold medal in the men’s F64 javelin event with a throw of 69.50m at the World Para Athletic Championships in Kobe, Japan.

On the other hand, Mariyappan Thangavelu broke the championship record by crossing over 1.88m in the men’s high jump T63 final to win India’s fourth gold of the tournament.

Antil is the current world record holder in men’s javelin (F64) after he clinched the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games javelin throw F64 event with a world record effort of 73.29m in October 2023.

He shared the podium with compatriot Sandeep who secured a bronze medal while Sri Lanka’s Dulan Kodithuwakku grabbed the silver.

Thangavelu edged past USA’s Ezra Frech and Sam Grewe who were able to jump only 1.85m and 1.82m to win silver and bronze, respectively.

Earlier in the day, Ekta Bhyan secured the gold medal with a season’s best throw of 20.12m in the women’ F51 club throw as fellow Indian Kashish Lakra took the silver with an effort of 14.56m.

Last edition of the tournament witnessed India win a record 10 medals, a feat equalled this edition with four gold, four silver and two bronze.

Currently, India is placed third below China (15 gold, 13 silver, 13 bronze) and Brazil (14 gold, 6 silver, 5 bronze).