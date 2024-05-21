MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Para Athletic C’ships 2024: Sumit Antil, Mariyappan Thangavelu win gold; India placed third in medals tally

Antil is the current world record holder in men’s javelin (F64) after he clinched the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games 2023 javelin throw F64 event with a world record effort of 73.29m.

Published : May 21, 2024 15:41 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sumit Antil won the gold medal in the men’s F64 javelin event at the World Para Athletic Championships.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sumit Antil won the gold medal in the men’s F64 javelin event at the World Para Athletic Championships. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Sumit Antil won the gold medal in the men’s F64 javelin event at the World Para Athletic Championships. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Sumit Antil won the gold medal in the men’s F64 javelin event with a throw of 69.50m at the World Para Athletic Championships in Kobe, Japan.

On the other hand, Mariyappan Thangavelu broke the championship record by crossing over 1.88m in the men’s high jump T63 final to win India’s fourth gold of the tournament.

Antil is the current world record holder in men’s javelin (F64) after he clinched the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games javelin throw F64 event with a world record effort of 73.29m in October 2023.

He shared the podium with compatriot Sandeep who secured a bronze medal while Sri Lanka’s Dulan Kodithuwakku grabbed the silver.

Thangavelu edged past USA’s Ezra Frech and Sam Grewe who were able to jump only 1.85m and 1.82m to win silver and bronze, respectively.

Earlier in the day, Ekta Bhyan secured the gold medal with a season’s best throw of 20.12m in the women’ F51 club throw as fellow Indian Kashish Lakra took the silver with an effort of 14.56m.

Last edition of the tournament witnessed India win a record 10 medals, a feat equalled this edition with four gold, four silver and two bronze.

Currently, India is placed third below China (15 gold, 13 silver, 13 bronze) and Brazil (14 gold, 6 silver, 5 bronze).

Related Topics

Sumit Antil /

World Para Athletics Championships /

Asian Para Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Toss coming up at 7pm; Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad look for a place in final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Toni Kroos to retire from football after EURO 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs SRH Live Toss Updates, Qualifier 1 IPL 2024: Knight Riders’ Shreyas Iyer or Sunrisers’ Pat Cummins — Who will win coin flip today? 
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Para Athletic C’ships 2024: Sumit Antil, Mariyappan Thangavelu win gold; India placed third in medals tally
    Team Sportstar
  5. WFI chief Sanjay Singh confirms no trials for Paris Olympics, quota winners to qualify
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Federation Cup review: A grim wake-up call for Indian athletes ahead of Paris Olympics
    Nihit Sachdeva
  2. World Para Athletic C’ships 2024: Sumit Antil, Mariyappan Thangavelu win gold; India placed third in medals tally
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Para Athletic C’ships 2024: Ekta wins gold with season’s best effort in club throw
    PTI
  4. Taunted for being “mentally impaired” once, Para world champion Deepthi is now feted in village
    PTI
  5. India’s 4x400m mixed relay team sets new National Record, wins gold at Asian Relay Championships 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Toss coming up at 7pm; Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad look for a place in final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Toni Kroos to retire from football after EURO 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs SRH Live Toss Updates, Qualifier 1 IPL 2024: Knight Riders’ Shreyas Iyer or Sunrisers’ Pat Cummins — Who will win coin flip today? 
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Para Athletic C’ships 2024: Sumit Antil, Mariyappan Thangavelu win gold; India placed third in medals tally
    Team Sportstar
  5. WFI chief Sanjay Singh confirms no trials for Paris Olympics, quota winners to qualify
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment