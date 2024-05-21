Virat Kohli’s intent vs spin, Rajat Patidar’s redemption, Karthik’s pyrotechnics - How RCB turned its IPL 2024 season around

Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced one of the most incredible comebacks in the history of the IPL after it recovered from being at the bottom of the standings midway through this season to secure the final playoff spot by winning all six of its final league stage games.

RCB clinched a playoff spot with a victory against Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Despite criticism, RCB’s bowling attack successfully defended a target of 219 in challenging conditions for bowlers.

Here are some of the major factors that spurred RCB’s miraculous turnaround:

Virat Kohli’s evolution

Almost as if in response to critics questioning his strike rate, especially against spin, Virat Kohli increased his batting intent without significantly compromising his run accumulation. The RCB opener is on track to secure the Orange Cap, having scored 708 runs at an average of 64.36 and a strike rate of 155.60.

Virat Kohli in action against CSK. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH

In the 2024 season, Kohli has gone at a strike rate of 138.24 against spinners, which is a marked improvement from his overall IPL strike rate against spin - 124.54.

A key factor in this resurgence has been the reintroduction of the slog sweep against spinners.

“I brought out the slog-sweep to the spinners. It was me mentally putting myself in that situation. I did not practice that at all. I know I can hit it because I have played that shot a lot in the past. So I just felt like I needed to take a bit more risk and for me, that shot was something that I used to hit regularly back in the days,” said Kohli.

Backing Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal’s match-winning final-over performance against CSK, which secured RCB’s playoff spot, was the culmination of season-long support from the team.

Yash dayal being greeted by team members of RCB after taking the wicket of Abhishek Porel of DC. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH/The Hindu

After being released by Gujarat Titans last season, during which he was carted for 30 runs in the final over of a game by KKR’s Rinku Singh, Dayal was picked up by RCB for a hefty Rs. 5 crore.

The left-arm pacer started well before veering off track, along with the other RCB bowlers, in the high-scoring games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. But much like his team, Dayal too bounced back, snapping up 15 wickets this season at a decent economy rate of 8.94.

Trusting Patidar

Rajat Patidar bounced back from a disappointing Test cricket debut to offer RCB crucial stability during the middle phase of matches.

Rajat Patidar in action against DC. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH K / THE HINDU

Patidar’s robust batting in the middle overs was crucial in helping RCB staying afloat. The right-handed batter was at his best against spinners, going at a strike rate of 210.86 against the slower bowlers, with 21 sixes this season.

With five fifties so far, Patidar has also shown his capability to capitalise on his starts.

Dinesh Karthik’s pyrotechnics at the death

RCB pipped CSK to the post for the final playoff spot, thanks to its superior Net Run Rate, which came in no small part thanks to the efforts of Dinesh Karthik.

RCB’s Dinesh Karthik plays a shot against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

The veteran wicket-keeper batter has scored 315 runs at a blistering strike rate of 195.65, ensuring his side almost always finished on a high.

His explosive batting display prevented RCB from enduring a significant loss against SRH while chasing a daunting target, as he hammered an 85 off just 35 balls. This remarkable effort ultimately safeguarded RCB’s Net Run Rate (NRR) from a substantial decline, ultimately proving advantageous for the team.

Will Jacks and Cameron Green joining the party late

Another performance which propped up RCB’s NRR was the breathtaking hundred scored by Will Jacks against Gujarat Titans.

Will Jacks celebrates his century during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL/PTI

Jacks’ 41-ball 100 powered RCB past a 201-run target in 16 overs, boosting the side’s NRR significantly.

Also joining in the party late was Cameron Green. After a stumbling start to his RCB career, the Aussie all-rounder came to the fore towards the end of the league stage, offering skipper Faf du Plessis a dependable bowling option as well as a consistent source of runs in the middle overs.