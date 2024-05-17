MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024 Warm Up Games Schedule: India to play Bangladesh on June 1, full fixtures, dates, venues

T20 World Cup: The warm-up matches will be 20 overs per side and will not have international status, allowing teams to field all members of their 15-player squad.

Published : May 17, 2024 11:11 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian Cricket Captain Rohit Sharma during the press conference.
Indian Cricket Captain Rohit Sharma during the press conference. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian Cricket Captain Rohit Sharma during the press conference. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

The schedule for the 17 warm up fixtures for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean, beginning from June 2, was announced on Thursday.

The practice matches will commence on May 27 and continue till June 1. India will take on Bangladesh in its only warm up tie on June 1. The venue is expected to be New York but is yet to be confirmed.

Among other major teams, Australia will play Namibia and West Indies in its practice games. Defending champion England has no warm up matches scheduled. South Africa will play an intra-squad match.

T20 World Cup Warm Up Games Schedule

May 27

  • Canada v Nepal - Texas - 10:30
  • Oman v Papua New Guinea - Trinidad and Tobago - 15:00
  • Namibia v Uganda - Trinidad and Tobago - 19:00

May 28

  • Sri Lanka v Netherlands - Florida - 10:30
  • Bangladesh v USA - Texas - 10:30
  • Australia v Namibia - Trinidad and Tobago - 19:00

May 29

  • South Africa intra-squad match - Florida - 10:30
  • Afghanistan v Oman - Trinidad and Tobago - 13:00

May 30

  • Nepal v USA - Texas - 10:30
  • Scotland v Uganda - Trinidad and Tobago - 10:30
  • Netherlands v Canada - Texas - 15:00
  • Namibia v Papua New Guinea - Trinidad and Tobago - 15:00
  • West Indies v Australia - Trinidad and Tobago - 19:00

May 31

  • Ireland v Sri Lanka - Florida - 10:30
  • Scotland v Afghanistan - Floride - 10:30

June 1

  • Bangladesh v India - Venue and Time TBC

Related Topics

T20 World Cup /

T20 World Cup 2024 /

India

  1. T20 World Cup 2024 Warm Up Games Schedule: India to play Bangladesh on June 1, full fixtures, dates, venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Broadcasters announce special feed for hearing and visually impaired fans
    Team Sportstar
  3. Usain Bolt: T20 creates the perfect form of cricket
    PTI
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: ICC ‘excited’ as cricket’s newest stadium launched in New York
    AFP
  5. After competitive series against Pakistan, Ireland eyes India clash in T20 World Cup
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

