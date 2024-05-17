T20 World Cup 2024 Warm Up Games Schedule: India to play Bangladesh on June 1, full fixtures, dates, venues

The schedule for the 17 warm up fixtures for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean, beginning from June 2, was announced on Thursday.

The practice matches will commence on May 27 and continue till June 1. India will take on Bangladesh in its only warm up tie on June 1. The venue is expected to be New York but is yet to be confirmed.

Among other major teams, Australia will play Namibia and West Indies in its practice games. Defending champion England has no warm up matches scheduled. South Africa will play an intra-squad match.

T20 World Cup Warm Up Games Schedule

May 27

Canada v Nepal - Texas - 10:30

Oman v Papua New Guinea - Trinidad and Tobago - 15:00

Namibia v Uganda - Trinidad and Tobago - 19:00

May 28

Sri Lanka v Netherlands - Florida - 10:30

Bangladesh v USA - Texas - 10:30

Australia v Namibia - Trinidad and Tobago - 19:00

May 29

South Africa intra-squad match - Florida - 10:30

Afghanistan v Oman - Trinidad and Tobago - 13:00

May 30

Nepal v USA - Texas - 10:30

Scotland v Uganda - Trinidad and Tobago - 10:30

Netherlands v Canada - Texas - 15:00

Namibia v Papua New Guinea - Trinidad and Tobago - 15:00

West Indies v Australia - Trinidad and Tobago - 19:00

May 31

Ireland v Sri Lanka - Florida - 10:30

Scotland v Afghanistan - Floride - 10:30

June 1