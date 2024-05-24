Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam named captain, Rauf returns, Hasan Ali dropped

Babar Azam was named captain as Pakistan announced its 15-member squad for the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2024, set to be played in the United States and the Caribbean between June 1 and 29.

“This is an extremely talented and balanced side that has a mixture of youth and experience. These players have been playing together for some time and look well prepared and settled for next month’s event,” PCB said in its statement.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf returned to the squad after recovering from a dislocated shoulder in February, during a Pakistan Super League match while Hasan Ali, who was called in for the Ireland tour before the World Cup, was excluded.

“Haris Rauf is fully fit and bowling well in the nets. It would have been nice if he had gotten an outing at Headingley, but we remain confident that he will continue to maintain an upward trajectory in the upcoming matches, as he will have an important role to play along with other strike bowlers in the T20 World Cup,” the statement further added.

Pakistan is placed in Group A with India, Ireland, Canada and co-host United States of America. It plays its first game against USA on June 6 in Dallas.