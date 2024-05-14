Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Najmul Hossain to lead; Injured Taskin Ahmed named vice-captain

Bangladesh, on Tuesday, announced a 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup starting in June in the West Indies and the USA.

Najmul Hossain Shanto was named captain of the squad which also has the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and injured pacer Taskin Ahmed as vice-captain

Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah form the core batting group which will be ably supported by Shakib, Tawhid Hridoy and the skipper himself.

Tanzim Sakib find a place in the bowling department along with regular pacers Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Bangladesh begins its World Cup 2024 journey against Sri Lanka on June 8, before facing South Africa, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea and Nepal in Group D.