Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Najmul Hossain to lead; Injured Taskin Ahmed named vice-captain

Bangladesh begins its World Cup 2024 journey against Sri Lanka on June 8, before facing South Africa, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea and Nepal in Group D.

Published : May 14, 2024 13:45 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrates after scoring a century.
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrates after scoring a century. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrates after scoring a century. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh, on Tuesday, announced a 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup starting in June in the West Indies and the USA.

Najmul Hossain Shanto was named captain of the squad which also has the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and injured pacer Taskin Ahmed as vice-captain

Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah form the core batting group which will be ably supported by Shakib, Tawhid Hridoy and the skipper himself.

ALSO READ: India’s T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Kohli, Samson in 15-member squad; Chahal returns; Rinku Singh, Gill in reserves

Tanzim Sakib find a place in the bowling department along with regular pacers Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Bangladesh begins its World Cup 2024 journey against Sri Lanka on June 8, before facing South Africa, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea and Nepal in Group D.

Bangladesh Squad
Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
