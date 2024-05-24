MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French Open 2024: ‘Clay is not our biggest strength but there is belief and confidence to win Grand Slam’, says Bopanna

While the suspense over his choice of doubles partner continues, and Bopanna has himself chosen to remain tight-lipped, the reigning Australian Open champion spoke to  Sportstar ahead of the year’s second Major.

Published : May 24, 2024 21:11 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
File Photo: Rohan Bopanna won the men’s doubles Australian Open final with Matthew Ebden earlier this year.
File Photo: Rohan Bopanna won the men’s doubles Australian Open final with Matthew Ebden earlier this year. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Rohan Bopanna won the men’s doubles Australian Open final with Matthew Ebden earlier this year. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

For World No.4 Rohan Bopanna, the upcoming French Open will be doubly important. Not only is the tournament one of tennis’ four crown jewels, there is added significance because the Paris Olympics’ tennis event is set to be played at Roland-Garros and 44-year-old Bopanna will be competing in the men’s doubles category.

While the suspense over his choice of doubles partner continues, and Bopanna has himself chosen to remain tight-lipped, the reigning Australian Open champion spoke to  Sportstar ahead of the year’s second Major.

Q) What are your expectations from this year’s Roland-Garros?

A) To start better than last year [first round]. It’s not one of the best clay-court seasons we’ve had so far [partner Matthew Ebden]. But it is a fresh beginning. The last three Grand Slams have been pretty fruitful. So, looking to just get a good start.

Q) After winning the Miami Masters, results at Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome [combined win-loss 1-3] have been below par. Is it worrying?

A) No, not at all. It’s the first time we have been in a situation like this and sometimes losing early in tournaments is not something to really worry about. It’s a fresh start and we are looking forward.

Q) After becoming World No.1 and the 2024 Australian Open success, have you recalibrated your expectations?

A) Of course! Now, there is confidence and belief to win a Grand Slam. Earlier, the situation was different. To be honest, I don’t think clay is our biggest strength. But both of us are adapting and enjoying. And we are confident because at the last three Majors, we have a semifinal (Wimbledon 2023), final (US Open) and a win (Aus Open).

ALSO READ | French Open 2024: Wawrinka clash revives painful memories for Murray

Q) You won your first Slam on clay (French Open 2017, mixed doubles) and Masters 1000s at Madrid (2015) and Monte Carlo (2017). Don’t these give you confidence?

A) As a team, I don’t think it is a strength, but as an individual, I have really started enjoying playing on clay. I’ve adapted and am still learning. It has taken years. It is a surface which we don’t have in our country. It doesn’t come naturally, to Ebden either. We have to find small loopholes on which our strengths work.

Q) For the second straight Slam, India will have representation in both doubles and singles (Sumit Nagal). How important is it for the country’s tennis?

A) Extremely important. When you watch athletes from your own country, it really inspires. Sumit has been playing very well and this time he has qualified directly into the main draw, which is really good. I saw him play in Monte Carlo; he’s grown and matured. Yuki Bhambri is also in the doubles main draw. It’s definitely going to give a big boost for Indian tennis.

Watch Roland-Garros 2024 from 26th May 2024, 2:30 PM IST onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD

Related stories

Related Topics

Rohan Bopanna /

Paris Olympics /

Olympic Games /

Matthew Ebden

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RR Live Score Qualifier 2, IPL 2024: Rajasthan 93/6; Abhishek removes Hetmyer as Royals sink further
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Para Athletic C’ships 2024: Rinku wins bronze in javelin throw
    PTI
  3. French Open 2024: ‘Clay is not our biggest strength but there is belief and confidence to win Grand Slam’, says Bopanna
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam named captain, Rauf returns, Hasan Ali dropped
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2024: Zverev thought brother was joking when told he had drawn Nadal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. French Open 2024: Zverev thought brother was joking when told he had drawn Nadal
    Reuters
  2. French Open 2024: Sinner not worried about hip ahead of Roland Garros
    Reuters
  3. French Open 2024: ‘Clay is not our biggest strength but there is belief and confidence to win Grand Slam’, says Bopanna
    N. Sudarshan
  4. French Open 2024: Wawrinka clash revives painful memories for Murray
    Reuters
  5. French Open 2024: Alcaraz pain-free heading into tournament but still concerned
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RR Live Score Qualifier 2, IPL 2024: Rajasthan 93/6; Abhishek removes Hetmyer as Royals sink further
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Para Athletic C’ships 2024: Rinku wins bronze in javelin throw
    PTI
  3. French Open 2024: ‘Clay is not our biggest strength but there is belief and confidence to win Grand Slam’, says Bopanna
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam named captain, Rauf returns, Hasan Ali dropped
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2024: Zverev thought brother was joking when told he had drawn Nadal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment