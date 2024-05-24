MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French Open 2024: Rooting for Nadal but him not being seeded is fair, says Swiatek

Nadal, ranked a lowly 276 in the world after injury restricted him to just four tournaments since January last year, will face world number four Alexander Zverev in the first round of his farewell appearance.

Published : May 24, 2024 19:59 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Poland’s Iga Swiatek.
FILE PHOTO: Poland’s Iga Swiatek. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Poland’s Iga Swiatek. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

World number one Iga Swiatek said she’ll be “rooting” for Rafael Nadal at the French Open but insisted it was fair the 14-time champion had not been seeded.

Nadal, ranked a lowly 276 in the world after injury restricted him to just four tournaments since January last year, will face world number four Alexander Zverev in the first round of his farewell appearance.

With an astonishing record of just three losses in 115 matches at Roland Garros since his 2005 debut, there were suggestions that officials should have the discretion to seed former champions.

“No, I think it would create a huge mess in the draws,” said defending women’s champion Swiatek.

“For example, in the women’s draw you have so many past Grand Slam champions, one of them would be seeded, one of them not because they won Wimbledon and not Roland Garros or they won Australian Open, not Roland Garros.

READ | French Open 2024: Happy I’m not playing Nadal in first round, says Medvedev

“I don’t think it’s a good idea. It’s better to keep it that way, especially because you get seeded because of your past results. By ‘past’ I mean few months before.”

Nadal is not the only unseeded Grand Slam champion at the French Open this year.

Stan Wawrinka, whose 2015 Paris title is one of his three majors, faces fellow three-time Grand Slam champion -- and also unseeded -- Andy Murray in the first round.

In the women’s tournament, former Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Sofia Kenin, Bianca Andreescu and Sloane Stephens are also unseeded.

There have, however, been precedents -- in 2018, Serena Williams was seeded at 25 for Wimbledon, where she was a seven-time champion, despite a world ranking of 183.

“For sure it’s a tough draw for Rafa, but I’m going to be kind of rooting for him,” added Swiatek. “Sorry, Alex. We’ll see.”

Related stories

Related Topics

French Open /

French Open 2024 /

Roland Garros /

Iga Swiatek /

Rafael Nadal /

WTA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RR Live Score Qualifier 2, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad 99/4; Sandeep removes Head after Boult gets three in PP
    Team Sportstar
  2. French Open 2024: Rooting for Nadal but him not being seeded is fair, says Swiatek
    AFP
  3. IPL 2024: Boult goes past Bhuvneshwar for most PowerPlay wickets this season during SRH vs RR
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs RR Toss Updates, Qualifier 2 IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, elects to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  5. Explained: What is pink card in Copa America, when will it be used, what are the rules for it?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. French Open 2024: Rooting for Nadal but him not being seeded is fair, says Swiatek
    AFP
  2. French Open 2024: Sabalenka spurred on by Swiatek’s dominance
    Reuters
  3. French Open 2024: Happy I’m not playing Nadal in first round, says Medvedev
    AFP
  4. Iga Swiatek could surpass her record of seven French Open titles, says Chris Evert
    AP
  5. French Open 2024: Nagal drawn against world No. 18 Khachanov in first round
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RR Live Score Qualifier 2, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad 99/4; Sandeep removes Head after Boult gets three in PP
    Team Sportstar
  2. French Open 2024: Rooting for Nadal but him not being seeded is fair, says Swiatek
    AFP
  3. IPL 2024: Boult goes past Bhuvneshwar for most PowerPlay wickets this season during SRH vs RR
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs RR Toss Updates, Qualifier 2 IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, elects to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  5. Explained: What is pink card in Copa America, when will it be used, what are the rules for it?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment