Andy Murray at Wimbledon 2024: ATP deletes post, British Davis Cup captain says no decision yet on whether two-time winner will play

Murray withdrew from this week’s Queen’s Club Championships due to the injury while trailing 4-1 in the first set of his second-round match with Jordan Thompson on Wednesday

Published : Jun 23, 2024 21:23 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Great Britain’s Andy Murray got injured during his second-round match against Australia’s Jordan Thompson at The Queen’s Club Championships on Wednesday.
Great Britain's Andy Murray got injured during his second-round match against Australia's Jordan Thompson at The Queen's Club Championships on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Great Britain's Andy Murray got injured during his second-round match against Australia's Jordan Thompson at The Queen's Club Championships on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Twice champion Andy Murray has not yet made a decision on his Wimbledon participation, Britain’s Davis Cup captain Leon Smith said just hours after the ATP announced that the 37-year-old will miss the grasscourt major after back surgery.

The professional men’s tour’s governing ATP has since deleted its post on social media platform X.

Murray withdrew from this week’s Queen’s Club Championships due to the injury while trailing 4-1 in the first set of his second-round match with Jordan Thompson on Wednesday, having beaten Alexei Popyrin in his 1,000th tour-level singles contest.

ATP has deleted the post in which it announced that Andy Murray will not play at Wimbledon this year.
ATP has deleted the post in which it announced that Andy Murray will not play at Wimbledon this year. | Photo Credit: X (Formerly Twitter/Screenshot
lightbox-info

ATP has deleted the post in which it announced that Andy Murray will not play at Wimbledon this year. | Photo Credit: X (Formerly Twitter/Screenshot

The ongoing issue was aggravated by Murray’s participation in this year’s French Open.

“He obviously went through a procedure yesterday (Saturday)and you have to wait and see now,” Smith told the BBC.

“My understanding is no decision has been made and let’s hope for the best for Andy.”

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, has yet to confirm whether he will play at Wimbledon.

“After an operation on a spinal cyst, Andy Murray is sadly out of Wimbledon,” the ATP had said earlier on Sunday. “Rest up and recover Andy, we’ll miss seeing you there.”

Reuters has contacted the ATP for comment.

Murray breathed new life into his career after having hip resurfacing surgery in 2019 but has struggled to make the latter stages of the top tournaments and also had to deal with an ankle injury sustained at the Miami Open in March.

The Scottish double Olympic gold medallist had previously said that he was unlikely to continue playing next season, and it would be a fitting end to his glittering career if he bowed out at the All England Club or the Paris Games.

Wimbledon runs from July 1-14, while the tennis competition at the Olympics will begin on July 27.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

