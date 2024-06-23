Andy Murray ruled out of Wimbledon after operation on spinal cyst, says ATP

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray has been ruled out of this year’s Wimbledon after an operation on a spinal cyst, said the ATP on Sunday.

In a statement on social media platform X, the governing body for men’s tennis said, “Andy Murray out of Wimbledon after undergoing surgery.

The 37-year-old Murray was aiming to make a farewell appearance at the All England Club, where he is a two-time champion.

This also makes two-time gold medallist Murray’s participation at Paris Olympics in doubt.

Wimbledon runs from July 1-14 while the tennis competition at the Olympics will begin on July 27.

Murray managed just five games before a back injury forced him to withdraw from his second-round match against Australia’s Jordan Thompson at the Queen’s warm-up event in London on Wednesday.

Following his very first serve of the match against Thompson, his hip and right leg seemed to give way. He had a medical time-out at the changeover where his right hip, which he had replaced in 2019, and right knee were given vigorous treatment.

(With inputs from AFP & Reuters)