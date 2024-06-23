MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Andy Murray ruled out of Wimbledon after operation on spinal cyst, says ATP

In a statement on social media, the governing body for men’s tennis said, “Andy Murray out of Wimbledon after undergoing surgery.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 17:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Great Britain’s Andy Murray after retiring due to injury from his match against Australia’s Jordan Thompson at The Queen’s Club Championships in London on Wednesday.
Great Britain’s Andy Murray after retiring due to injury from his match against Australia’s Jordan Thompson at The Queen’s Club Championships in London on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Great Britain’s Andy Murray after retiring due to injury from his match against Australia’s Jordan Thompson at The Queen’s Club Championships in London on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray has been ruled out of this year’s Wimbledon after an operation on a spinal cyst, said the ATP on Sunday.

In a statement on social media platform X, the governing body for men’s tennis said, “Andy Murray out of Wimbledon after undergoing surgery.

The 37-year-old Murray was aiming to make a farewell appearance at the All England Club, where he is a two-time champion.

This also makes two-time gold medallist Murray’s participation at Paris Olympics in doubt.

Wimbledon runs from July 1-14 while the tennis competition at the Olympics will begin on July 27. 

Murray managed just five games before a back injury forced him to withdraw from his second-round match against Australia’s Jordan Thompson at the Queen’s warm-up event in London on Wednesday.

Following his very first serve of the match against Thompson, his hip and right leg seemed to give way. He had a medical time-out at the changeover where his right hip, which he had replaced in 2019, and right knee were given vigorous treatment.

(With inputs from AFP & Reuters)

Related stories

Related Topics

Andy Murray /

Wimbledon 2024 /

Wimbledon /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Live Score, 3rd ODI updates: India Women 17/0; Mandhana, Shafali off to steady start in 216 chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Andy Murray ruled out of Wimbledon after operation on spinal cyst, says ATP
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray doubtful for The Championships, forced to retire with injury at Queen’s
    AFP
  4. England vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: England in must-win Super Eight clash against USA; Predicted XIs, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Archery World Cup Stage 3: India recurve mixed team of Dhiraj, Ankita wins bronze medal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Andy Murray ruled out of Wimbledon after operation on spinal cyst, says ATP
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kalinskaya through to Berlin final as injury list grows; Tomljanovic reaches Birmingham summit clash to end five-year wait
    AFP
  3. Paul ousts Korda to face Musetti in Queen’s final
    Reuters
  4. Halle Open 2024: Sinner beats Zhang, Hurkacz downs Zverev to set up final clash
    Reuters
  5. Sabalenka and Jabeur retire from Berlin Open matches
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Live Score, 3rd ODI updates: India Women 17/0; Mandhana, Shafali off to steady start in 216 chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Andy Murray ruled out of Wimbledon after operation on spinal cyst, says ATP
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray doubtful for The Championships, forced to retire with injury at Queen’s
    AFP
  4. England vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: England in must-win Super Eight clash against USA; Predicted XIs, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Archery World Cup Stage 3: India recurve mixed team of Dhiraj, Ankita wins bronze medal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment