MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024: Gauff to lead US tennis team at Olympics after missing Tokyo

Gauff tested positive for COVID-19 days before the start of the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in July 2021.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 22:09 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
Coco Gauff (in pic) will be joined by Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins and Emma Navarro in women’s singles in the US tennis team for Paris Olympics.
Coco Gauff (in pic) will be joined by Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins and Emma Navarro in women’s singles in the US tennis team for Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Coco Gauff (in pic) will be joined by Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins and Emma Navarro in women’s singles in the US tennis team for Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Coco Gauff will lead the US tennis team at the Paris Olympics three years after missing the Tokyo Games because of COVID-19 infection.

The 20-year-old Gauff, ranked No. 2, will be joined by No. 5 Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins and Emma Navarro in women’s singles, along with Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Chris Eubanks and Marcos Giron in men’s singles.

Olympic tennis starts on July 27 at Roland Garros, the site of the French Open.

The American team features six first-time Olympians, the US Tennis Association said in Thursday’s announcement.

Gauff is the US Open champion and has reached the semifinals at the year’s first two Grand Slams, the Australian and French Opens. She was a finalist on the Roland Garros clay in 2022 and will be a medal contender in doubles, too.

Along with Czechia’s Katerina Siniakova, Gauff won the French Open this month for her first major doubles title.

Gauff tested positive for COVID-19 days before the start of the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in July 2021.

READ | Muchova set for return after injury, Wimbledon and Olympics on her mind

Pegula returned to action last week from a neck injury in April that forced her to miss the French Open. She was a singles quarterfinalist there in 2022.

The 30-year-old Collins, who has said this will be her final season on the tour, has won two titles this year in Miami and Charleston. The 2022 Australian Open runner-up also reached the Strasbourg final in May before a second-round exit at the French Open, where her best result was the quarterfinals in 2020.

Doubles player Desirae Krawczyk will team up with Collins at the Paris Games. Collins and Krawczyk won a doubles title last year in Charleston. Krawczyk is a four-time Grand Slam champion in mixed doubles.

Navarro, at a career-high No. 17, reached the fourth round at Roland Garros.

For the men, Fritz is the highest-ranked American at No. 12, followed by Paul at No. 13. Eubanks is 44th and Giron 53rd.

Paul and Giron competed at the Tokyo Games.

The US is also taking 40-year-old Rajeev Ram to his third Olympics. He’ll be paired with Austin Krajicek in Paris. Fritz and Paul will also join forces in doubles.

Ram, who has four major doubles titles, won the mixed doubles silver medal with Venus Williams at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

The USTA said it will announce one mixed doubles team for Paris at a later date.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Paris Olympics /

Coco Gauff

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AFG 13/1; Bumrah removes Gurbaz early
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Score, Denmark vs England, Euro 2024; DEN 1-1 ENG, Hjumland scores stunning equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: Gauff to lead US tennis team at Olympics after missing Tokyo
    AP
  4. NED vs FRA, Euro 2024: Will Kylian Mbappe play in Netherlands vs France?
    Reuters
  5. LIVE Denmark vs England match in pictures, Euro 2024: DEN v ENG real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Paris 2024: Gauff to lead US tennis team at Olympics after missing Tokyo
    AP
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Draper knocks out defending champion Alcaraz to reach quarterfinals at Queen’s
    Team Sportstar
  3. Muchova set for return after injury, Wimbledon and Olympics on her mind
    Reuters
  4. Halle Open: Medvedev makes early exit, Zverev advances
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray doubtful for The Championships, forced to retire with injury at Queen’s
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AFG 13/1; Bumrah removes Gurbaz early
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Score, Denmark vs England, Euro 2024; DEN 1-1 ENG, Hjumland scores stunning equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: Gauff to lead US tennis team at Olympics after missing Tokyo
    AP
  4. NED vs FRA, Euro 2024: Will Kylian Mbappe play in Netherlands vs France?
    Reuters
  5. LIVE Denmark vs England match in pictures, Euro 2024: DEN v ENG real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment