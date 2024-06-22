MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Caroline Garcia to lead France’s tennis team

Gael Monfils was picked for his fourth Olympics. The 37-year-old Monfils previously got as far as the quarterfinals at Beijing in 2008 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 09:49 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
Caroline Garcia in action during the 2024 French Open. 
Caroline Garcia in action during the 2024 French Open.  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Caroline Garcia in action during the 2024 French Open.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Two-time French Open doubles champion Caroline Garcia was selected in the France tennis team for the Paris Olympics on Friday but not her frequent partner Kristina Mladenovic.

Garcia and Mladenovic won at Roland Garros, the Olympic venue next month, in 2016 and 2022. Their most recent Grand Slam appearance was at the Australian Open, where they reached the quarterfinals. They haven’t played together on the tour since February.

Mladenovic is a former doubles No. 1 who has slipped to No. 55. She has nine Grand Slam doubles titles, including four French. Garcia played only singles at Roland Garros this month and bowed out in the second round.

She will play the Olympic doubles with Diane Parry. Also in the women’s team were Clara Burel and Varvara Gracheva. Edouard Roger-Vaselin, who won the French Open mixed doubles this month, will join Fabien Reboul in the men’s doubles.

Gael Monfils was picked for his fourth Olympics. The 37-year-old Monfils previously got as far as the quarterfinals at Beijing in 2008 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Also on the men’s team were Ugo Humbert, Arthur Fils, and Corentin Moutet. The Olympic tennis starts from July 27.

Related stories

Related Topics

Caroline Garcia /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Caroline Garcia to lead France’s tennis team
    AP
  2. Mexico vs Jamaica, Copa America 2024: Predicted XIs; Team news ahead of MEX v JAM Group B match
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Markram lauds bowlers after South Africa beats England
    PTI
  4. Ecuador vs Venezuela, Copa America 2024: Predicted XIs; Team news ahead of ECU v VEN Group B match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mexico vs Jamaica LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in MEX v JAM, Preview, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Caroline Garcia to lead France’s tennis team
    AP
  2. Halle Open 2024: Sinner survives Struff barrage to reach semifinals
    AFP
  3. Andy Murray to have back surgery, still not ruled out of Wimbledon
    AFP
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Four Indians in main draw for men’s doubles
    Team Sportstar
  5. Halle Open: Alexander Zverev outlasts Arthur Fils to reach semifinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Caroline Garcia to lead France’s tennis team
    AP
  2. Mexico vs Jamaica, Copa America 2024: Predicted XIs; Team news ahead of MEX v JAM Group B match
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Markram lauds bowlers after South Africa beats England
    PTI
  4. Ecuador vs Venezuela, Copa America 2024: Predicted XIs; Team news ahead of ECU v VEN Group B match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mexico vs Jamaica LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in MEX v JAM, Preview, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment