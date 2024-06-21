MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2024: Four Indians in main draw for men’s doubles

Four Indians have made it to the main draw of the Wimbledon men’s doubles roster.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 23:32 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Rohan Bopanna is one of four Indians who will feature in the main draw of the Wimbledon men’s doubles bracket in 2024.
Rohan Bopanna is one of four Indians who will feature in the main draw of the Wimbledon men’s doubles bracket in 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rohan Bopanna is one of four Indians who will feature in the main draw of the Wimbledon men’s doubles bracket in 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Four Indians in main draw for men’s doubles
    Team Sportstar
  2. Halle Open: Alexander Zverev outlasts Arthur Fils to reach semifinals
    AP
  3. Jordan Thompson and Lorenzo Musetti reach Queen’s Club semifinals
    AP
  4. Rybakina retires from quarterfinal against Azarenka in Berlin before rain suspends play
    AP
  5. Jannik Sinner enters Halle quarterfinals, beats Fabian Marozsan
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs SA Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Brook’s fifty in vain as South Africa beats England to stay unbeaten
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 2 Points Table Updated after ENG vs SA: South Africa on top after second consecutive win
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024 score and updates: NED v FRA; Mbappe left out of starting lineup
    Team Sportstar
  4. Poland vs Austria picture highlights, POL 1-3 AUT, Euro 2024: Photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: Why is Mbappe not starting in NED v FRA Euros clash?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment