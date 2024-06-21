Euro 2024: Why is Mbappe wearing a black mask in Netherlands vs France?

France made a major change in their started line-up as its captain Kylian Mbappe started from the bench in their Group D match of the Euro 2024 at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

Mbappe, who is the third-highest goalscorer for his country, recently changed clubs, moving on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid. He is also leading his country into a major tournament for the first time.

However, his name was among the substitutes and he was seen sporting a mask in the dugout before the match.

WHY IS MBAPPE WEARING A MASK?

Mbappe suffered a broken nose, an aerial collision when his face struck Kevin Danso’s shoulder, during France’s 1-0 win against Austria in Euro 2024 and was forced to be substituted minutes later with blood dripping down his nose.

While there were speculations that he might miss their next game against Netherlands, France’s medical team said that he had a chance to make it in time for the game.

France’s Kylian Mbappe adjusts his face mask during a training session. | Photo Credit: AP

“Everything is going in the right direction after this major shock he had, with the consequences, of course,” Deschamps told reporters on the eve of the match.

“Yesterday, as you could see, he was able to go out and do some activity. That will be the case tonight too. So, it has evolved in the right direction to ensure that he can be available tomorrow.”

And thus, as a protective measure, Mbappe will be wearing a mask for the remainder the tournament.